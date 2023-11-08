Who Won Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Between Australia and Afghanistan? Check Winner, Scorecard and Awards

ICC World Cup Australia vs Afghanistan: The 2023 ODI World Cup continues to enthral viewers. Numerous records have been broken in the tournament, some have been broken twice, but yesterday’s match surpassed all expectations.

The phrase “snatch victory from the jaws of defeat” was created just for the phenomenal game played between Australia and Afghanistan in the World Cup. The two teams faced each other in match 39 on November 7 and forever etched their names in the history books.

Afghanistan won the toss and chose to bat first. The Afghans registered a brilliant 291/5 run total on the scoreboard. Australia had 292 runs to chase, an achievable target considering its skilled batting lineup. However, the Afghanistan spin attack reduced the Aussies to 91-7 in 19 overs.

The chances of winning the game looked near impossible, but Glenn Maxwell was still batting as the last hope of Australia. And he put on a show of a lifetime. Even after debilitating cramps, which at one point resulted in severe spasms, Maxwell continued to bat. He had no footwork, every shot was a jolt of pain, and he couldn’t even walk to take singles.

But the fighting spirit of Maxwell wasn’t to be underestimated. Captain Pat Cummins supported Maxwell as the pair led Australia out of adversity and towards a win. Maxwell scored the 11th ODI double-century and remained unbeaten for 201 runs in 128 balls. Australia beat Afghanistan by 3 wickets and qualified for the semi-finals.

You can check the highlights, records list, post-match awards and other details of yesterday’s ICC World Cup Australia vs Afghanistan match here.

Who Won Yesterday's World Cup Match? AUS vs AFG Result

Australia won yesterday's World Cup Match with Afghanistan by 3 wickets and 19 balls to spare. After an early setback, Australia scored a massive comeback thanks to the historic innings played by Glenn Maxwell.

Final Score:

Afghanistan: 291/5 (50 Overs)

Australia: 293/7 (46.5 Overs)

Who took the most wickets in Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Match 39, Australia vs Afghanistan?

Australia’s Josh Hazlewood and Afghanistan’s Naveen-ul-Haq, Azmatullah Omarzai and Rashid Khan took the most wickets in yesterday’s World Cup match between Australia and Afghanistan - 2 each.

Which batsmen scored the most runs in the Australia vs Afghanistan Match Number 39?

Australia’s Glenn Maxwell scored the most runs in yesterday’s World Cup match. Maxwell scored 201 runs off 128 balls.

Who hit the most sixes in Yesterday's match?

Glenn Maxwell hit the most sixes in Yesterday’s match with Afghanistan. Maxwell blasted 10 sixes and 21 fours in his 201-run-finishing innings.

Who was the Player of the Match for Australia vs Afghanistan?

The player of the match for Australia vs Afghanistan match was Glenn Maxwell due to his incredible batting that won Australia the game and helped qualify for the semi-finals. After a 91-7 score in 19 overs, Australia was destined to lose but Glenn Maxwell delivered perhaps the greatest ODI innings ever.