Who Won Yesterday's World Cup Match 2023: Check the India vs Netherlands Match Result Here

India won the final match 45th of the group of ICC World Cup 2023, by a huge margin of 160 runs. India won the toss and chose to bat first. The top 5 of the Indian batting order all notched up 50s with Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul converting their fifties into hundreds and eventually setting a target of 410 for the Dutch.

In reply, Indian bowlers encountered a formidable challenge, with the pacers falling short of bewildering the Dutch batsmen as has become almost customary. Although Barresi's early departure hinted at a potential breakthrough, Max ODowd and Ackermann resiliently forged a partnership. It took the prowess of Kuldeep Yadav to disrupt their rhythm, followed by a decisive strike from Jadeja on the opposite end. Subsequently, the contest meandered into the somewhat mundane middle overs phase, prompting skipper Rohit Sharma to unleash his unorthodox, wrong-footed inswinging deliveries, adding an element of entertainment for the spectators.

Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and SKY seized the opportunity to take calculated risks, with Kohli even managing to claim a wicket, sending the crowd into a state of jubilation. The subsequent entry of Siraj, Shami, Bumrah, and Kuldeep further bolstered the team's wickets column. Finally, in a fitting finale, Captain Rohit Sharma took matters into his own hands, seizing the ball and, as if scripted, securing the wicket of Teja Nidamanuru, who departed after a commendable fifty, putting the finishing touch on a comprehensive bowling performance.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja each scalped two wickets while Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma took one each. For the Netherlands, Bas de Leede took 2 wickets, while van Meekeren and van der Merwe took one each.