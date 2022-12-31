New Year Eve 2022: Why is New Year’s Eve celebrated on 31 December and what does it mean?

The term "New Year's Eve" is frequently used to describe the final day of the year. In the Gregorian calendar, New Year's Eve is the evening or the entire day of the last day of the year, on December 31, also known as Old Year's Day or Saint Sylvester's Day in many nations. New Year's Eve is a time for dancing, eating, drinking, and watching or lighting fireworks in many nations. A watch night service is attended by some Christians. Typically, the festivities last well past midnight and into January 1st, New Year's Day.

Why is New Year's Eve celebrated on December 31?

The Gregorian calendar year ends on December 31, which is also known as New Year's Eve. The majority of the ancient world used a variety of different calendaring systems to keep track of time before the Gregorian calendar became the accepted global standard.

Pope Gregory XIII authorized the introduction of the Gregorian calendar by the Vatican in Rome in October 1582. The ancient Roman calendar, which was based on the lunar cycle of the earth's moon, was replaced by the Gregorian calendar, which is based on the solar year. On the advice of Greek astronomer and mathematician Sosigenes of Alexandria, Roman Emperor Julius Caesar instituted the Gregorian calendar during his rule in the year 44 B.C. It is a modified version of the Julian calendar.

What is the importance of New Year Eve’s?

On New Year's Eve, you either exhale in relief that the year has come to an end or think about how quickly it went by. People spend this day in a variety of ways. While some people choose to spend New Year's Eve indoors watching fireworks on television, others choose to go out and party all night or take part in elaborate celebrations.

The grand celebration and ball drop at Times Square in New York officially usher in the New Year, among other fascinating facts about New Year's Eve.

Other customs include drinking champagne at midnight or eating 365 black-eyed peas on the first day of the New Year to bring good luck.

Another tradition is to throw open all the doors and windows at midnight to let the old year go and let the new one in. If the old year won't go, you may need to sweep it out the front door. Although we are unsure of its appearance, we advise you to keep a broom close at hand.

Spending New Year's Eve stripping the Christmas tree of its ornaments and throwing it out the door before the clock strikes midnight was an early Southern custom. Nobody knows why, but some believe that leaving the tree up in the new year will bring bad luck.

Firecrackers and other loud noisemakers have become customary to frighten away evil spirits in order to ensure a year of good luck. The name of the month of January is derived from the god named Janus, who has two one which looks forward and another looks backward.

The majority of us don't really consider the significance of our annual ritual of saying goodbye to one year and hello to a new one on December 31. Let’s make the most of this New Year's Eve together.

