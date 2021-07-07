Wimbledon Women’s Singles Winners List: Check 2021 Tennis Championship Semi-Finals Schedule, Top Seeds, Timings in IST, Fixtures & Results

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Jul 7, 2021 19:03 IST
Modified On: Jul 7, 2021 19:03 IST
Wimbledon Women’s Singles Winners List: The Wimbledon Tennis Championship 2021 is the 134th edition, the 127th staging of the Ladies' Singles Event, 53rd Open Era, and the third Grand Slam Tournament of the year. The tournament was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the first time since World War II. The Championship was not held from 1915 to 1918 because of World War I and from 1940 to 1945 because of World War II. This year, the tournament started on 28th June 2021 and the finals will be played in London, England on 11th July 2021. Simona Halep is the women's singles defending champion at the 2021 Wimbledon tennis championships.

TOP SEEDS at the 2021 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Tennis Championships

The Women’s singles top seeds at the 2021 Wimbledon Tennis Championship are:

S.No.

Top Seeds at the 2021 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Tennis Championships

1

Ash Barty

2

Simona Halep

3

Aryna Sabalenka

4

Elina Svitolina

5

Sofia Kenin

6

Bianca Andreescu

7

Serena Williams

8

Iga Swiatek

9

Karolina Pliskova

10

Belinda Bencic

Wimbledon Women’s Single Championship 2021 HOST

Wimbledon Women’s Single 2021 Championship is being held at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England.

Wimbledon Women’s Single Championship 2021 SCHEDULE

LADIES’ SINGLES - SEMI FINAL SCHEDULE

Date, Day, Time (IST), Location

Teams

8th July 2021, Thursday (TBD)

Ashleigh Barty Vs

Angelique Kerber

8th July 2021, Thursday (TBD)

Karolína Plíšková Vs

Aryna Sabalenka

Wimbledon Women’s Single WINNERS List

Here are the winners who have won the Wimbledon Women’s Single Championship since 1922:

Wimbledon Women’s Singles Champions

Year

Champion

Runner-up

Score in the final

2021

To be decided on 11th July 2021

2020

Cancelled

2019

Simona Halep (ROM)

Serena Williams (USA)

6-2, 6-2

2018

Angelique Kerber (GER)

Serena Williams (USA)

6-3, 6-3

2017

Garbine Muguruza (SPA)

Venus Williams (USA)

7-5, 6-0

2016

Serena Williams (USA)

Angelique Kerber (GER)

7-5, 6-3

2015

Serena Williams (USA)

Garbine Muguruza (SPA)

6-4, 6-4

2014

Petra Kvitova (Cze)

Sabine Lisicki (GER)

6-1, 6-4

2013

Marion Bartoli (FRA)

Eugenie Bouchard (Can)

6-3, 6-0

2012

Serena Williams (USA)

Agnieszka Radwanska (POL)

6-1, 5-7, 6-2

2011

Petra Kvitova (CZE)

Maria Sharapova (RUS)

6-3, 6-4

2010

Serena Williams (USA)

Vera Zvonareva (RUS)

6-3, 6-2

2009

Serena Williams (USA)

Venus Williams (USA)

7-6(7-3), 6-2

2008

Venus Williams (USA)

Serena Williams (USA)

7-5, 6-4

2007

Venus Williams (USA)

Marion Bartoli (FRA)

6-4, 6-1

2006

Amelie Mauresmo (FRA)

Justine Henin (BEL)

2-6, 6-3, 6-4

2005

Venus Williams (USA)

Lindsay Davenport (USA)

4-6, 7-6(7-4), 9-7

2004

Maria Sharapova (RUS)

Serena Williams (USA)

6-1, 6-4

2003

Serena Williams (USA)

Venus Williams (USA)

4-6, 6-4, 6-2

2002

Serena Williams (USA)

Venus Williams (USA)

7-6(7-4), 6-3

2001

Venus Williams (USA)

Justine Henin (BEL)

6-1, 3-6, 6-0

2000

Venus Williams (USA)

Lindsay Davenport (USA)

6-3, 7-6(7-3)

1999

Lindsay Davenport (USA)

Steffi Graf (GER)

6-4, 7-5

1998

Jana Novotna (CZE)

Nathalie Tauziat (FRA)

6-4, 7-6(7-2)

1997

Martina Hingis (SUI)

Jana Novotna (CZE)

2-6, 6-3, 6-3

1996

Steffi Graf (GER)

Arantxa Sanchez Vicario (ESP)

6-3, 7-5

1995

Steffi Graf (GER)

Arantxa Sanchez Vicario (ESP)

4-6, 6-1, 7-5

1994

Conchita Martínez (ESP)

Martina Navratilova (USA)

6-4, 3-6, 6-3

1993

Steffi Graf (GER)

Jana Novotna (CZE)

7-6(8-6), 1-6, 6-4

1992

Steffi Graf (GER)

Monica Seles (YUG)

6-2, 6-1

1991

Steffi Graf (GER)

Gabriela Sabatini (ARG)

6-4, 3-6, 8-6

1990

Martina Navratilova (USA)

Zina Garrison (USA)

6-4, 6-1

1989

Steffi Graf (FRG)

Martina Navratilova (USA)

6-2, 6-7(1-7), 6-1

1988

Steffi Graf (FRG)

Martina Navratilova (USA)

5-7, 6-2, 6-1

1987

Martina Navratilova (USA)

Steffi Graf (FRG)

7-5, 6-3

1986

Martina Navratilova (USA)

Hana Mandlíkova (TCH)

7-6(7-1), 6-3

1985

Martina Navratilova (USA)

Chris Evert-Lloyd (USA)

4-6, 6-3, 6-2

1984

Martina Navratilova (USA)

Chris Evert-Lloyd (USA)

7-6(7-5), 6-2

1983

Martina Navratilova (USA)

Andrea Jaeger (USA)

6-0, 6-3

1982

Martina Navratilova (USA)

Chris Evert-Lloyd (USA)

6-1, 3-6, 6-2

1981

Chris Evert-Lloyd (USA)

Hana Mandlíkova (TCH)

6-2, 6-2

1980

Evonne Goolagong Cawley (AUS)

Chris Evert-Lloyd (USA)

6-1, 7-6(7-4)

1979

Martina Navratilova (USA)

Chris Evert-Lloyd (USA)

6-4, 6-4

1978

Martina Navratilova (USA)

Chris Evert (USA)

2-6, 6-4, 7-5

1977

Virginia Wade (GBR)

Betty Stöve (NED)

4-6, 6-3, 6-1

1976

Chris Evert (USA)

Evonne Goolagong Cawley (AUS)

6-3, 4-6, 8-6

1975

Billie Jean King (USA)

Evonne Goolagong Cawley (AUS)

6-0, 6-1

1974

Chris Evert (USA)

Olga Morozova (URS)

6-0, 6-4

1973

Billie Jean King (USA)

Chris Evert (USA)

6-0, 7-5

1972

Billie Jean King (USA)

Evonne Goolagong Cawley (AUS)

6-3, 6-3

1971

Evonne Goolagong Cawley (AUS)

Margaret Court (AUS)

6-4, 6-1

1970

Margaret Court (AUS)

Billie Jean King (USA)

14-12, 11-9

1969

Ann Haydon Jones (GBR)

Billie Jean King (USA)

3-6, 6-3, 6-2

1968

Billie Jean King (USA)

Judy Tegart Dalton (AUS)

9-7, 7-5

1967

Billie Jean King (USA)

Ann Haydon Jones (GBR)

6-3, 6-4

1966

Billie Jean King (USA)

Maria Bueno (BRA)

6-3, 3-6, 6-1

1965

Margaret Court (AUS)

Maria Bueno (BRA)

6-4, 7-5

1964

Maria Bueno (BRA)

Margaret Court (AUS)

6-4, 7-9, 6-3

1963

Margaret Court (AUS)

Billie Jean King (USA)

6-3, 6-4

1962

Karen Hantze Susman (USA)

Vera Pužejova Sukova (CZE)

6-4, 6-4

1961

Angela Mortimer Barrett (GBR)

Christine Truman Janes (GBR)

4-6, 6-4, 7-5

1960

Maria Bueno (BRA)

Sandra Reynolds Price (ZAF)

8-6, 6-0

1959

Maria Bueno (BRA)

Darlene Hard (USA)

6-4, 6-3

1958

Althea Gibson (USA)

Angela Mortimer (GBR)

8-6, 6-2

1957

Althea Gibson (USA)

Darlene Hard (USA)

6-3, 6-2

1956

Shirley Fry Irvin (USA)

Angela Buxton (GBR)

6-3, 6-1

1955

Louise Brough Clapp (USA)

Beverly Baker Fleitz (USA)

7-5, 8-6

1954

Maureen Connolly Brinker (USA)

Louise Brough Clapp (USA)

6-2, 7-5

1953

Maureen Connolly Brinker (USA)

Doris Hart (USA)

8-6, 7-5

1952

Maureen Connolly Brinker (USA)

Louise Brough Clapp (USA)

6-4, 6-3

1951

Doris Hart (USA)

Shirley Fry Irvin (USA)

6-1, 6-0

1950

Louise Brough Clapp (USA)

Margaret Osborne duPont (USA)

6-1, 3-6, 6-1

1949

Louise Brough Clapp (USA)

Margaret Osborne duPont (USA)

10-8, 1-6, 10-8

1948

Louise Brough Clapp (USA)

Doris Hart (USA)

6-3, 8-6

1947

Margaret Osborne duPont (USA)

Doris Hart (USA)

6-2, 6-4

1946

Pauline Betz Addie (USA)

Louise Brough Clapp (USA)

6-2, 6-4

1939

Alice Marble (USA)

Kay Stammers Bullitt (GBR)

6-2, 6-0

1938

Helen Wills Moody (USA)

Helen Jacobs (USA)

6-4, 6-0

1937

Dorothy Round Little (GBR)

Jadwiga Jedrzejowska (POL)

6-2, 2-6, 7-5

1936

Helen Jacobs (USA)

Hilde Krahwinkel Sperling (DEN)

6-2, 4-6, 7-5

1935

Helen Wills Moody (USA)

Helen Jacobs (USA)

6-3, 3-6, 7-5

1934

Dorothy Round Little (GBR)

Helen Jacobs (USA)

6-2, 5-7, 6-3

1933

Helen Wills Moody (USA)

Dorothy Round Little (GBR)

6-4, 6-8, 6-3

1932

Helen Wills Moody (USA)

Helen Jacobs (USA)

6-3, 6-1

1931

Cilly Aussem (GER)

Hilde Krahwinkel Sperling (GER)

6-2, 7-5

1930

Helen Wills Moody (USA)

Elizabeth Ryan (USA)

6-2, 6-2

1929

Helen Wills Moody (USA)

Helen Jacobs (USA)

6-1, 6-2

1928

Helen Wills Moody (USA)

Lili de Alvarez (ESP)

6-2, 6-3

1927

Helen Wills Moody (USA)

Lili de Alvarez (ESP)

6-2, 6-4

1926

Kitty McKane Godfree (GBR)

Lili de Alvarez (ESP)

6-2, 4-6, 6-3

1925

Suzanne Lenglen (FRA)

Joan Fry (GBR)

6-2, 6-0

1924

Kitty McKane Godfree (GBR)

Helen Wills Moody (USA)

4-6, 6-4, 6-4

1923

Suzanne Lenglen (FRA)

Kitty McKane Godfree (GBR)

6-2, 6-2

1922

Suzanne Lenglen (FRA)

Molla Bjurstedt Mallory (USA)

6-2, 6-0

Note: Before 1922 the women's singles was decided on a challenge-round system

About Wimbledon Women’s Single Championship

Wimbledon Championship is one of the oldest tennis tournaments in the world first contested in 1877 and takes place every year in Wimbledon, London. It takes place after the French Open and ahead the US Open, usually during the month of late June or early July and is played on outdoor grass courts. The Venus Rosewater Dish is the name of the women's singles trophy for the 2021 Wimbledon Ladies’ Single Tennis Championship. 

FAQ

Wimbledon Women’s Single Championship is held in:

All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England

What is the name of the women's singles trophy in the Wimbledon Tennis Championship?

Venus Rosewater Dish
