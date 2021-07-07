Wimbledon Women’s Singles Winners List: Check 2021 Tennis Championship Semi-Finals Schedule, Top Seeds, Timings in IST, Fixtures & Results

Wimbledon Women’s Singles Winners List: The Wimbledon Tennis Championship 2021 is the 134th edition, the 127th staging of the Ladies' Singles Event, 53rd Open Era, and the third Grand Slam Tournament of the year. The tournament was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the first time since World War II. The Championship was not held from 1915 to 1918 because of World War I and from 1940 to 1945 because of World War II. This year, the tournament started on 28th June 2021 and the finals will be played in London, England on 11th July 2021. Simona Halep is the women's singles defending champion at the 2021 Wimbledon tennis championships.

TOP SEEDS at the 2021 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Tennis Championships

The Women’s singles top seeds at the 2021 Wimbledon Tennis Championship are:

S.No. Top Seeds at the 2021 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Tennis Championships 1 Ash Barty 2 Simona Halep 3 Aryna Sabalenka 4 Elina Svitolina 5 Sofia Kenin 6 Bianca Andreescu 7 Serena Williams 8 Iga Swiatek 9 Karolina Pliskova 10 Belinda Bencic

Wimbledon Women’s Single Championship 2021 HOST

Wimbledon Women’s Single 2021 Championship is being held at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England.

Wimbledon Women’s Single Championship 2021 SCHEDULE

LADIES’ SINGLES - SEMI FINAL SCHEDULE Date, Day, Time (IST), Location Teams 8th July 2021, Thursday (TBD) Ashleigh Barty Vs Angelique Kerber 8th July 2021, Thursday (TBD) Karolína Plíšková Vs Aryna Sabalenka

Wimbledon Women’s Single WINNERS List

Here are the winners who have won the Wimbledon Women’s Single Championship since 1922:

Wimbledon Women’s Singles Champions Year Champion Runner-up Score in the final 2021 To be decided on 11th July 2021 2020 Cancelled 2019 Simona Halep (ROM) Serena Williams (USA) 6-2, 6-2 2018 Angelique Kerber (GER) Serena Williams (USA) 6-3, 6-3 2017 Garbine Muguruza (SPA) Venus Williams (USA) 7-5, 6-0 2016 Serena Williams (USA) Angelique Kerber (GER) 7-5, 6-3 2015 Serena Williams (USA) Garbine Muguruza (SPA) 6-4, 6-4 2014 Petra Kvitova (Cze) Sabine Lisicki (GER) 6-1, 6-4 2013 Marion Bartoli (FRA) Eugenie Bouchard (Can) 6-3, 6-0 2012 Serena Williams (USA) Agnieszka Radwanska (POL) 6-1, 5-7, 6-2 2011 Petra Kvitova (CZE) Maria Sharapova (RUS) 6-3, 6-4 2010 Serena Williams (USA) Vera Zvonareva (RUS) 6-3, 6-2 2009 Serena Williams (USA) Venus Williams (USA) 7-6(7-3), 6-2 2008 Venus Williams (USA) Serena Williams (USA) 7-5, 6-4 2007 Venus Williams (USA) Marion Bartoli (FRA) 6-4, 6-1 2006 Amelie Mauresmo (FRA) Justine Henin (BEL) 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 2005 Venus Williams (USA) Lindsay Davenport (USA) 4-6, 7-6(7-4), 9-7 2004 Maria Sharapova (RUS) Serena Williams (USA) 6-1, 6-4 2003 Serena Williams (USA) Venus Williams (USA) 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 2002 Serena Williams (USA) Venus Williams (USA) 7-6(7-4), 6-3 2001 Venus Williams (USA) Justine Henin (BEL) 6-1, 3-6, 6-0 2000 Venus Williams (USA) Lindsay Davenport (USA) 6-3, 7-6(7-3) 1999 Lindsay Davenport (USA) Steffi Graf (GER) 6-4, 7-5 1998 Jana Novotna (CZE) Nathalie Tauziat (FRA) 6-4, 7-6(7-2) 1997 Martina Hingis (SUI) Jana Novotna (CZE) 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 1996 Steffi Graf (GER) Arantxa Sanchez Vicario (ESP) 6-3, 7-5 1995 Steffi Graf (GER) Arantxa Sanchez Vicario (ESP) 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 1994 Conchita Martínez (ESP) Martina Navratilova (USA) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 1993 Steffi Graf (GER) Jana Novotna (CZE) 7-6(8-6), 1-6, 6-4 1992 Steffi Graf (GER) Monica Seles (YUG) 6-2, 6-1 1991 Steffi Graf (GER) Gabriela Sabatini (ARG) 6-4, 3-6, 8-6 1990 Martina Navratilova (USA) Zina Garrison (USA) 6-4, 6-1 1989 Steffi Graf (FRG) Martina Navratilova (USA) 6-2, 6-7(1-7), 6-1 1988 Steffi Graf (FRG) Martina Navratilova (USA) 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 1987 Martina Navratilova (USA) Steffi Graf (FRG) 7-5, 6-3 1986 Martina Navratilova (USA) Hana Mandlíkova (TCH) 7-6(7-1), 6-3 1985 Martina Navratilova (USA) Chris Evert-Lloyd (USA) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 1984 Martina Navratilova (USA) Chris Evert-Lloyd (USA) 7-6(7-5), 6-2 1983 Martina Navratilova (USA) Andrea Jaeger (USA) 6-0, 6-3 1982 Martina Navratilova (USA) Chris Evert-Lloyd (USA) 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 1981 Chris Evert-Lloyd (USA) Hana Mandlíkova (TCH) 6-2, 6-2 1980 Evonne Goolagong Cawley (AUS) Chris Evert-Lloyd (USA) 6-1, 7-6(7-4) 1979 Martina Navratilova (USA) Chris Evert-Lloyd (USA) 6-4, 6-4 1978 Martina Navratilova (USA) Chris Evert (USA) 2-6, 6-4, 7-5 1977 Virginia Wade (GBR) Betty Stöve (NED) 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 1976 Chris Evert (USA) Evonne Goolagong Cawley (AUS) 6-3, 4-6, 8-6 1975 Billie Jean King (USA) Evonne Goolagong Cawley (AUS) 6-0, 6-1 1974 Chris Evert (USA) Olga Morozova (URS) 6-0, 6-4 1973 Billie Jean King (USA) Chris Evert (USA) 6-0, 7-5 1972 Billie Jean King (USA) Evonne Goolagong Cawley (AUS) 6-3, 6-3 1971 Evonne Goolagong Cawley (AUS) Margaret Court (AUS) 6-4, 6-1 1970 Margaret Court (AUS) Billie Jean King (USA) 14-12, 11-9 1969 Ann Haydon Jones (GBR) Billie Jean King (USA) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 1968 Billie Jean King (USA) Judy Tegart Dalton (AUS) 9-7, 7-5 1967 Billie Jean King (USA) Ann Haydon Jones (GBR) 6-3, 6-4 1966 Billie Jean King (USA) Maria Bueno (BRA) 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 1965 Margaret Court (AUS) Maria Bueno (BRA) 6-4, 7-5 1964 Maria Bueno (BRA) Margaret Court (AUS) 6-4, 7-9, 6-3 1963 Margaret Court (AUS) Billie Jean King (USA) 6-3, 6-4 1962 Karen Hantze Susman (USA) Vera Pužejova Sukova (CZE) 6-4, 6-4 1961 Angela Mortimer Barrett (GBR) Christine Truman Janes (GBR) 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 1960 Maria Bueno (BRA) Sandra Reynolds Price (ZAF) 8-6, 6-0 1959 Maria Bueno (BRA) Darlene Hard (USA) 6-4, 6-3 1958 Althea Gibson (USA) Angela Mortimer (GBR) 8-6, 6-2 1957 Althea Gibson (USA) Darlene Hard (USA) 6-3, 6-2 1956 Shirley Fry Irvin (USA) Angela Buxton (GBR) 6-3, 6-1 1955 Louise Brough Clapp (USA) Beverly Baker Fleitz (USA) 7-5, 8-6 1954 Maureen Connolly Brinker (USA) Louise Brough Clapp (USA) 6-2, 7-5 1953 Maureen Connolly Brinker (USA) Doris Hart (USA) 8-6, 7-5 1952 Maureen Connolly Brinker (USA) Louise Brough Clapp (USA) 6-4, 6-3 1951 Doris Hart (USA) Shirley Fry Irvin (USA) 6-1, 6-0 1950 Louise Brough Clapp (USA) Margaret Osborne duPont (USA) 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 1949 Louise Brough Clapp (USA) Margaret Osborne duPont (USA) 10-8, 1-6, 10-8 1948 Louise Brough Clapp (USA) Doris Hart (USA) 6-3, 8-6 1947 Margaret Osborne duPont (USA) Doris Hart (USA) 6-2, 6-4 1946 Pauline Betz Addie (USA) Louise Brough Clapp (USA) 6-2, 6-4 1939 Alice Marble (USA) Kay Stammers Bullitt (GBR) 6-2, 6-0 1938 Helen Wills Moody (USA) Helen Jacobs (USA) 6-4, 6-0 1937 Dorothy Round Little (GBR) Jadwiga Jedrzejowska (POL) 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 1936 Helen Jacobs (USA) Hilde Krahwinkel Sperling (DEN) 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 1935 Helen Wills Moody (USA) Helen Jacobs (USA) 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 1934 Dorothy Round Little (GBR) Helen Jacobs (USA) 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 1933 Helen Wills Moody (USA) Dorothy Round Little (GBR) 6-4, 6-8, 6-3 1932 Helen Wills Moody (USA) Helen Jacobs (USA) 6-3, 6-1 1931 Cilly Aussem (GER) Hilde Krahwinkel Sperling (GER) 6-2, 7-5 1930 Helen Wills Moody (USA) Elizabeth Ryan (USA) 6-2, 6-2 1929 Helen Wills Moody (USA) Helen Jacobs (USA) 6-1, 6-2 1928 Helen Wills Moody (USA) Lili de Alvarez (ESP) 6-2, 6-3 1927 Helen Wills Moody (USA) Lili de Alvarez (ESP) 6-2, 6-4 1926 Kitty McKane Godfree (GBR) Lili de Alvarez (ESP) 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 1925 Suzanne Lenglen (FRA) Joan Fry (GBR) 6-2, 6-0 1924 Kitty McKane Godfree (GBR) Helen Wills Moody (USA) 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 1923 Suzanne Lenglen (FRA) Kitty McKane Godfree (GBR) 6-2, 6-2 1922 Suzanne Lenglen (FRA) Molla Bjurstedt Mallory (USA) 6-2, 6-0 Note: Before 1922 the women's singles was decided on a challenge-round system

About Wimbledon Women’s Single Championship

Wimbledon Championship is one of the oldest tennis tournaments in the world first contested in 1877 and takes place every year in Wimbledon, London. It takes place after the French Open and ahead the US Open, usually during the month of late June or early July and is played on outdoor grass courts. The Venus Rosewater Dish is the name of the women's singles trophy for the 2021 Wimbledon Ladies’ Single Tennis Championship.