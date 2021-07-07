Wimbledon Women’s Singles Winners List: Check 2021 Tennis Championship Semi-Finals Schedule, Top Seeds, Timings in IST, Fixtures & Results
Wimbledon Women’s Singles Winners List: The Wimbledon Tennis Championship 2021 is the 134th edition, the 127th staging of the Ladies' Singles Event, 53rd Open Era, and the third Grand Slam Tournament of the year. The tournament was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the first time since World War II. The Championship was not held from 1915 to 1918 because of World War I and from 1940 to 1945 because of World War II. This year, the tournament started on 28th June 2021 and the finals will be played in London, England on 11th July 2021. Simona Halep is the women's singles defending champion at the 2021 Wimbledon tennis championships.
Final four locked in 🔒— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2021
The #Wimbledon final will be _______ 🆚 _______ pic.twitter.com/gSyn5rXeN8
Check Wimbledon Men’s Singles Winners List
TOP SEEDS at the 2021 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Tennis Championships
The Women’s singles top seeds at the 2021 Wimbledon Tennis Championship are:
|
S.No.
|
Top Seeds at the 2021 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Tennis Championships
|
1
|
Ash Barty
|
2
|
Simona Halep
|
3
|
Aryna Sabalenka
|
4
|
Elina Svitolina
|
5
|
Sofia Kenin
|
6
|
Bianca Andreescu
|
7
|
Serena Williams
|
8
|
Iga Swiatek
|
9
|
Karolina Pliskova
|
10
|
Belinda Bencic
Wimbledon Women’s Single Championship 2021 HOST
Wimbledon Women’s Single 2021 Championship is being held at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England.
Final eight at #Wimbledon— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2021
Final four at Wembley
The eyes of the sporting world are on London 🇬🇧#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/GCLtnMGD9X
Check UEFA EURO 2021 Winners List
Wimbledon Women’s Single Championship 2021 SCHEDULE
|
LADIES’ SINGLES - SEMI FINAL SCHEDULE
|
Date, Day, Time (IST), Location
|
Teams
|
8th July 2021, Thursday (TBD)
|
Ashleigh Barty Vs
Angelique Kerber
|
8th July 2021, Thursday (TBD)
|
Karolína Plíšková Vs
Aryna Sabalenka
The only player left in the ladies' draw to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish...#Wimbledon | @AngeliqueKerber pic.twitter.com/SJOyngXqNo— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2021
Wimbledon Women’s Single WINNERS List
Here are the winners who have won the Wimbledon Women’s Single Championship since 1922:
|
Wimbledon Women’s Singles Champions
|
Year
|
Champion
|
Runner-up
|
Score in the final
|
2021
|
To be decided on 11th July 2021
|
2020
|
Cancelled
|
2019
|
Simona Halep (ROM)
|
Serena Williams (USA)
|
6-2, 6-2
|
2018
|
Angelique Kerber (GER)
|
Serena Williams (USA)
|
6-3, 6-3
|
2017
|
Garbine Muguruza (SPA)
|
Venus Williams (USA)
|
7-5, 6-0
|
2016
|
Serena Williams (USA)
|
Angelique Kerber (GER)
|
7-5, 6-3
|
2015
|
Serena Williams (USA)
|
Garbine Muguruza (SPA)
|
6-4, 6-4
|
2014
|
Petra Kvitova (Cze)
|
Sabine Lisicki (GER)
|
6-1, 6-4
|
2013
|
Marion Bartoli (FRA)
|
Eugenie Bouchard (Can)
|
6-3, 6-0
|
2012
|
Serena Williams (USA)
|
Agnieszka Radwanska (POL)
|
6-1, 5-7, 6-2
|
2011
|
Petra Kvitova (CZE)
|
Maria Sharapova (RUS)
|
6-3, 6-4
|
2010
|
Serena Williams (USA)
|
Vera Zvonareva (RUS)
|
6-3, 6-2
|
2009
|
Serena Williams (USA)
|
Venus Williams (USA)
|
7-6(7-3), 6-2
|
2008
|
Venus Williams (USA)
|
Serena Williams (USA)
|
7-5, 6-4
|
2007
|
Venus Williams (USA)
|
Marion Bartoli (FRA)
|
6-4, 6-1
|
2006
|
Amelie Mauresmo (FRA)
|
Justine Henin (BEL)
|
2-6, 6-3, 6-4
|
2005
|
Venus Williams (USA)
|
Lindsay Davenport (USA)
|
4-6, 7-6(7-4), 9-7
|
2004
|
Maria Sharapova (RUS)
|
Serena Williams (USA)
|
6-1, 6-4
|
2003
|
Serena Williams (USA)
|
Venus Williams (USA)
|
4-6, 6-4, 6-2
|
2002
|
Serena Williams (USA)
|
Venus Williams (USA)
|
7-6(7-4), 6-3
|
2001
|
Venus Williams (USA)
|
Justine Henin (BEL)
|
6-1, 3-6, 6-0
|
2000
|
Venus Williams (USA)
|
Lindsay Davenport (USA)
|
6-3, 7-6(7-3)
|
1999
|
Lindsay Davenport (USA)
|
Steffi Graf (GER)
|
6-4, 7-5
|
1998
|
Jana Novotna (CZE)
|
Nathalie Tauziat (FRA)
|
6-4, 7-6(7-2)
|
1997
|
Martina Hingis (SUI)
|
Jana Novotna (CZE)
|
2-6, 6-3, 6-3
|
1996
|
Steffi Graf (GER)
|
Arantxa Sanchez Vicario (ESP)
|
6-3, 7-5
|
1995
|
Steffi Graf (GER)
|
Arantxa Sanchez Vicario (ESP)
|
4-6, 6-1, 7-5
|
1994
|
Conchita Martínez (ESP)
|
Martina Navratilova (USA)
|
6-4, 3-6, 6-3
|
1993
|
Steffi Graf (GER)
|
Jana Novotna (CZE)
|
7-6(8-6), 1-6, 6-4
|
1992
|
Steffi Graf (GER)
|
Monica Seles (YUG)
|
6-2, 6-1
|
1991
|
Steffi Graf (GER)
|
Gabriela Sabatini (ARG)
|
6-4, 3-6, 8-6
|
1990
|
Martina Navratilova (USA)
|
Zina Garrison (USA)
|
6-4, 6-1
|
1989
|
Steffi Graf (FRG)
|
Martina Navratilova (USA)
|
6-2, 6-7(1-7), 6-1
|
1988
|
Steffi Graf (FRG)
|
Martina Navratilova (USA)
|
5-7, 6-2, 6-1
|
1987
|
Martina Navratilova (USA)
|
Steffi Graf (FRG)
|
7-5, 6-3
|
1986
|
Martina Navratilova (USA)
|
Hana Mandlíkova (TCH)
|
7-6(7-1), 6-3
|
1985
|
Martina Navratilova (USA)
|
Chris Evert-Lloyd (USA)
|
4-6, 6-3, 6-2
|
1984
|
Martina Navratilova (USA)
|
Chris Evert-Lloyd (USA)
|
7-6(7-5), 6-2
|
1983
|
Martina Navratilova (USA)
|
Andrea Jaeger (USA)
|
6-0, 6-3
|
1982
|
Martina Navratilova (USA)
|
Chris Evert-Lloyd (USA)
|
6-1, 3-6, 6-2
|
1981
|
Chris Evert-Lloyd (USA)
|
Hana Mandlíkova (TCH)
|
6-2, 6-2
|
1980
|
Evonne Goolagong Cawley (AUS)
|
Chris Evert-Lloyd (USA)
|
6-1, 7-6(7-4)
|
1979
|
Martina Navratilova (USA)
|
Chris Evert-Lloyd (USA)
|
6-4, 6-4
|
1978
|
Martina Navratilova (USA)
|
Chris Evert (USA)
|
2-6, 6-4, 7-5
|
1977
|
Virginia Wade (GBR)
|
Betty Stöve (NED)
|
4-6, 6-3, 6-1
|
1976
|
Chris Evert (USA)
|
Evonne Goolagong Cawley (AUS)
|
6-3, 4-6, 8-6
|
1975
|
Billie Jean King (USA)
|
Evonne Goolagong Cawley (AUS)
|
6-0, 6-1
|
1974
|
Chris Evert (USA)
|
Olga Morozova (URS)
|
6-0, 6-4
|
1973
|
Billie Jean King (USA)
|
Chris Evert (USA)
|
6-0, 7-5
|
1972
|
Billie Jean King (USA)
|
Evonne Goolagong Cawley (AUS)
|
6-3, 6-3
|
1971
|
Evonne Goolagong Cawley (AUS)
|
Margaret Court (AUS)
|
6-4, 6-1
|
1970
|
Margaret Court (AUS)
|
Billie Jean King (USA)
|
14-12, 11-9
|
1969
|
Ann Haydon Jones (GBR)
|
Billie Jean King (USA)
|
3-6, 6-3, 6-2
|
1968
|
Billie Jean King (USA)
|
Judy Tegart Dalton (AUS)
|
9-7, 7-5
|
1967
|
Billie Jean King (USA)
|
Ann Haydon Jones (GBR)
|
6-3, 6-4
|
1966
|
Billie Jean King (USA)
|
Maria Bueno (BRA)
|
6-3, 3-6, 6-1
|
1965
|
Margaret Court (AUS)
|
Maria Bueno (BRA)
|
6-4, 7-5
|
1964
|
Maria Bueno (BRA)
|
Margaret Court (AUS)
|
6-4, 7-9, 6-3
|
1963
|
Margaret Court (AUS)
|
Billie Jean King (USA)
|
6-3, 6-4
|
1962
|
Karen Hantze Susman (USA)
|
Vera Pužejova Sukova (CZE)
|
6-4, 6-4
|
1961
|
Angela Mortimer Barrett (GBR)
|
Christine Truman Janes (GBR)
|
4-6, 6-4, 7-5
|
1960
|
Maria Bueno (BRA)
|
Sandra Reynolds Price (ZAF)
|
8-6, 6-0
|
1959
|
Maria Bueno (BRA)
|
Darlene Hard (USA)
|
6-4, 6-3
|
1958
|
Althea Gibson (USA)
|
Angela Mortimer (GBR)
|
8-6, 6-2
|
1957
|
Althea Gibson (USA)
|
Darlene Hard (USA)
|
6-3, 6-2
|
1956
|
Shirley Fry Irvin (USA)
|
Angela Buxton (GBR)
|
6-3, 6-1
|
1955
|
Louise Brough Clapp (USA)
|
Beverly Baker Fleitz (USA)
|
7-5, 8-6
|
1954
|
Maureen Connolly Brinker (USA)
|
Louise Brough Clapp (USA)
|
6-2, 7-5
|
1953
|
Maureen Connolly Brinker (USA)
|
Doris Hart (USA)
|
8-6, 7-5
|
1952
|
Maureen Connolly Brinker (USA)
|
Louise Brough Clapp (USA)
|
6-4, 6-3
|
1951
|
Doris Hart (USA)
|
Shirley Fry Irvin (USA)
|
6-1, 6-0
|
1950
|
Louise Brough Clapp (USA)
|
Margaret Osborne duPont (USA)
|
6-1, 3-6, 6-1
|
1949
|
Louise Brough Clapp (USA)
|
Margaret Osborne duPont (USA)
|
10-8, 1-6, 10-8
|
1948
|
Louise Brough Clapp (USA)
|
Doris Hart (USA)
|
6-3, 8-6
|
1947
|
Margaret Osborne duPont (USA)
|
Doris Hart (USA)
|
6-2, 6-4
|
1946
|
Pauline Betz Addie (USA)
|
Louise Brough Clapp (USA)
|
6-2, 6-4
|
1939
|
Alice Marble (USA)
|
Kay Stammers Bullitt (GBR)
|
6-2, 6-0
|
1938
|
Helen Wills Moody (USA)
|
Helen Jacobs (USA)
|
6-4, 6-0
|
1937
|
Dorothy Round Little (GBR)
|
Jadwiga Jedrzejowska (POL)
|
6-2, 2-6, 7-5
|
1936
|
Helen Jacobs (USA)
|
Hilde Krahwinkel Sperling (DEN)
|
6-2, 4-6, 7-5
|
1935
|
Helen Wills Moody (USA)
|
Helen Jacobs (USA)
|
6-3, 3-6, 7-5
|
1934
|
Dorothy Round Little (GBR)
|
Helen Jacobs (USA)
|
6-2, 5-7, 6-3
|
1933
|
Helen Wills Moody (USA)
|
Dorothy Round Little (GBR)
|
6-4, 6-8, 6-3
|
1932
|
Helen Wills Moody (USA)
|
Helen Jacobs (USA)
|
6-3, 6-1
|
1931
|
Cilly Aussem (GER)
|
Hilde Krahwinkel Sperling (GER)
|
6-2, 7-5
|
1930
|
Helen Wills Moody (USA)
|
Elizabeth Ryan (USA)
|
6-2, 6-2
|
1929
|
Helen Wills Moody (USA)
|
Helen Jacobs (USA)
|
6-1, 6-2
|
1928
|
Helen Wills Moody (USA)
|
Lili de Alvarez (ESP)
|
6-2, 6-3
|
1927
|
Helen Wills Moody (USA)
|
Lili de Alvarez (ESP)
|
6-2, 6-4
|
1926
|
Kitty McKane Godfree (GBR)
|
Lili de Alvarez (ESP)
|
6-2, 4-6, 6-3
|
1925
|
Suzanne Lenglen (FRA)
|
Joan Fry (GBR)
|
6-2, 6-0
|
1924
|
Kitty McKane Godfree (GBR)
|
Helen Wills Moody (USA)
|
4-6, 6-4, 6-4
|
1923
|
Suzanne Lenglen (FRA)
|
Kitty McKane Godfree (GBR)
|
6-2, 6-2
|
1922
|
Suzanne Lenglen (FRA)
|
Molla Bjurstedt Mallory (USA)
|
6-2, 6-0
|
Note: Before 1922 the women's singles was decided on a challenge-round system
About Wimbledon Women’s Single Championship
Wimbledon Championship is one of the oldest tennis tournaments in the world first contested in 1877 and takes place every year in Wimbledon, London. It takes place after the French Open and ahead the US Open, usually during the month of late June or early July and is played on outdoor grass courts. The Venus Rosewater Dish is the name of the women's singles trophy for the 2021 Wimbledon Ladies’ Single Tennis Championship.