World Day of War Orphans 2023: Messages, Greetings, WhatsApp & Facebook Status, Quotes to share on this day

World Day for War Orphans on January 6 is observed to highlight the array of challenges war orphans face. A life of hardship, emotional neglect, and physical neglect is inflicted upon the millions of children who become orphans as a result of war around the world.

The lives of 103 million people worldwide have been torn apart by the trauma, torment or threat of conflict, persecution, insecurity or human rights violations.



The theme to observe the important event this year is “Standing Up for War-Affected Children” which is meant to put global attention on the challenges these children face and how to best meet their needs.

Who is a War Orphan?

A child who has lost both parents or, less commonly, one parent through civilian deaths in the war, is considered as a War Orphan.

Roughly half of the casualties in wars over the past few centuries were civilians, a proportion that gradually rose until 2001. UNICEF reports that as of 2015, there were "nearly 140 million orphans worldwide, with 61 million in Asia, 52 million in Africa, 10 million in Latin America and the Caribbean, and 7.3 million in Eastern Europe and Central Asia."



Why is World Day of War Orphans observed on January 6?

Children who lose their parents in sudden, violent events like war are forced to live with a surviving relative or enter the foster care system, where they must deal with poor living conditions like malnutrition and disease. It's impossible to fathom the emotional and mental strain they experience.

SOS Enfants en Detresse, a French organization that works to restore a sense of normalcy to the lives of children adversely affected by war and conflict, established World Day for War Orphans to address this painful situation. Every year on January 6, awareness-raising events are held to help people better comprehend the plight that orphaned children are subjected to.

"Orphans are easier to ignore before you know their names. They are easier to ignore before you see their faces. It is easier to pretend they're not real before you hold them in your arms, but once you do, everything changes." - David Platt

"Orphans, are the one who has no parents but has many parents. But having one's parents is more valuable than the other having many parents (it doesn't depend on numbers, but the feelings matters)." - Siddwin S. Shetty

"God is pleased with no music below so much as with the thanksgiving songs of relieved widows and supported orphans; of rejoicing, comforted, and thankful persons." - Jeremy Taylor

"There are many in the world dying for a piece of bread, but there are many more dying for a little love." - Mother Teresa

"Families don't have to match. You don't have to look like someone else to love them." - Leigh Anne Tuohy

World Day of War Orphans 2023: Facts

World Day for War Orphans seeks to highlight the harsh conditions children left orphaned by war experience. It raises awareness about the poor conditions they are often forced to live in and urges us to take action in any way to improve their well-being. Some of the facts regarding them are:

While this day is dedicated to war orphans, it also raises awareness for everyone who has been impacted by war. We learn more about the losses that come with war and how destructive it can be.

Around the world, there are thought to be 150 million orphan children, according to UNICEF.

Over 80% of children in orphanages around the world have a living parent, according to UNICEF's definition of "single orphans," which refers to children with only one deceased parent.

Orphanage kids are more likely to experience violence, human trafficking, and exploitation than adults.

The cost of raising a child in a family versus an orphanage is ten times less.

Children make up a significant portion of the civilian casualties in recent conflicts, which are increasing steadily.

A sense of family, love, and any reason to smile are the best gifts you can give to kids who have lost everything. These orphaned kids will be ecstatic to see you at your neighborhood orphanage. Visit one today on World Day of War Orphans and bring some joy into their lives by bringing gifts, songs, games, or other activities with you.

