World Freedom Day: History and Significance

Still in many parts of the country freedom, instead of being fundamental, is still a privilege. The freedom to choose a religion, the freedom to spend your life with whoever you want, the freedom to travel, the freedom to wear any kind of clothing. Though these requirements sound very basic, they are denied to people around the world. These suppressed individuals live in unimaginable conditions, threatened to be thrown in jail or worse from time to time.

Freedom should be given to each and every individual, basic human rights should be celebrated and not snatched. History serves as a lesson, hence World Freedom Day is celebrated on 9 November ,to remind people around the world how important liberty and the right to voice your opinion is.

SIGNIFICANCE OF WORLD FREEDOM DAY

The World Freedom Day is a nationwide ceremony commemorating the toppling of the Berlin Wall in 1989 on November 9.

This day marks the demise of communism in Eastern and Central Europe. President George W. Bush designated this day in 2001 to celebrate the reunification of loved ones segregated by the Iron Curtain and varying dogmas.

This day serves to affirm that the strength of the masses can alter boundaries, break unfavorable resolutions and ultimately define the kind of leadership they desire. And all this to live in a fear free society, with fair justice and freedom.

HISTORY OF WORLD FREEDOM DAY

World Freedom Day was created in remembrance of the toppling of the Berlin Wall. It symbolized the end of communism in both Central and Eastern Europe but how did it all happen?

find out here!

Post the end of the Second World War, Germany was split up into two parts. West Germany and East Germany were the two countries. While The Soviet Union controlled East Germany, The French, British, and American were the ones to occupy sectors of West Germany. Though East Germany was declared a country of its own after the second world war there was a stark difference in the living conditions between West and East Germany due to their varying leadership styles. Economic conditions thrived in The capitalist West Germany was thriving economically while, the communist East Germany, went through the exact opposite. Due to the challenging conditions a majority of East Germans made their way to West Germany. This resulted in three million people emigrating to East Germany within the years of 1949 and 1961. The Soviet Union found itself in a very desperate position as a consequence and threatened that they would use nuclear weapons to overtake West Germany. During 1961, barbed wire and concrete posts were constructed by the soldiers which created a physical barrier between West and East Berlin. This occurred in the night, with people in Berlin waking up in the morning only to comprehend that they would not be able to go to the other side of the city. The ones who had a family or a job on the other side had no choice. The 91-mile wall consisted of deathly minefields, watchtowers, electric fences, and other features installed overtime to make sure that no one could pass through it. In 1989 ,people of East Germany could see a ray of light when a new leader took over and travel restrictions were greatly lowered. Citizens were allowed to cross into West Berlin from East Berlin again. This resulted in thousands of people descending on the Berlin Wall and started to use hammers and chisels to chip the wall away, consequently it came down, piece-by-piece resulting in the fall of the Berlin Wall. In 1990, only a year later Germany became a single state again, with the West and East sides of the country reunited.









WORLD FREEDOM DAY: TIMELINE

1. 1917 Revolution of Russia Also known as the Bolshevik Revolution, was the last phase of the Russian Revolution. This led to the communist Soviets to power. Eventually, this a movement took hold of governments all over the globe 2. 1961 Berlin Wall is constructed Post World War II, when Germany was split up in two, people began fleeing from East Berlin to the West. In order to prevent this, East Germans built a wall to keep these citizens from leaving and prevent their economy from collapsing as it was becoming a huge factor. 3. 1989 Berlin Wall Falls



In 1989, during the month of November, when the Cold War seemed to have simmered down ,East Berliners were allowed to cross over the border. No one was shot and were fired and a huge party ensued at the wall. That more than 2 million East Germans descended from East Berlin and visited the west side of the city which gestured the beginning of a change of regime 4. 1990 Berlin reunification is made official Now that the Berlin Wall was toppled the government took one more year and finally made it official on October 3, 1990, that the two sides of Berlin were again unified into one city and one government. 5. 2001 World Freedom Day is first celebrated US President George W. Bush declared World Freedom Day to commemorate the fall of the Berlin Wall on November 9, 1989. 6. 2019 Berlin celebrates anniversary On November 9, 2019, World Freedom Day marked thirty years since the peaceful transfer of power in Berlin and all over Germany.







FACTS YOU DIDN'T KNOW ABOUT THE TOPPLING OF BERLIN WALL



1. The Berlin Wall was constructed 15 years after the Cold War concluded.

2. The Berlin Wall was not one but actually two walls .There existed two concrete walls with a ‘death strip’ in-between along with hundreds of watchtowers, trenches, watchdogs, and floodlights.

3.Around 138 people died trying to cross the Berlin Wall.

4. More than 5,000 East Germans successfully evaded from over and under the Wall.