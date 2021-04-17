World Haemophilia Day 2023: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp & Facebook Status, Greetings & More

World Haemophilia Day 2023: It is observed on 17th April to raise awareness about haemophilia disease and other bleeding disorders. The day was started in 1989 and is now recognised across the globe for better diagnosis and access to special care. The day also focuses on bringing people with bleeding disorders together worldwide.

World Haemophilia Day 2023: Theme

The theme to celebrate World Hemophilia Day 2023 suggested by World Hemophilia Federation is “Access for All: Prevention of Bleeds as the Global Standard of Care.”

The theme of World Haemophilia Day 2021 is “Adapting to change: sustaining care in a new world".

According to Cesar Garrido, WFH President, “The COVID-19 pandemic has made life challenging for people with a bleeding disorder but we can’t stop striving for Treatment for All. World Hemophilia Day is a platform for showing the world that our community is resilient and we will overcome this new challenge as we have overcome other challenges in the past.”

World Haemophilia Day 2022: Quotes

1. “Bleeding disorders are not the end of the world; you could still lead a normal life”. - Unknown

2. "Like getting into a bleeding competition with a blood bank." - Richard Branson

3. “Bleeding isn't optional for most of us.” - Eileen Wilks

4. "Someone's blood saved my life and made my mom smile Was that you?” - Unknown

5. “Always remember you are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, smarter than you think and twice as beautiful as you’ve ever imagined.” - Dr. Seuss

6. “Never believe that a few caring people can’t change the world. For, indeed, that’s all who ever have.”- Margaret Mead

7. “Live so that when your children think of fairness, caring, and integrity, they think of you.”- H. Jackson Brown, Jr.

8. “Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time.” - Thomas Edison

9. “How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world.” - Anne Frank

10. "Blood can circulate forever if you keep donating it." - Unknown

World Haemophilia Day 2023: Wishes and Messages

1. World Haemophilia Day is a day to fight against the problems caused by various bleeding disorders, creating awareness and helping to cure it. Be safe on this World Haemophilia Day.

2. Light it up red on this World Haemophilia Day. Stay healthy and be safe on this World Haemophilia Day.

3. Reach out and identify new members of the blood disorder community and reach out to help them on this World Hemophilia Day. Stay healthy and be safe of this World Haemophilia Day.

