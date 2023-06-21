World Hydrography Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance of Hydrographic Survey & More

World Hydrography Day is a day to celebrate the importance of hydrography and to raise awareness of the work of hydrographers. It is also a day to reflect on the future of hydrography and to consider how it can be used to address the challenges of the 21st century.

Hydrography is the science of measuring and describing the physical features of the oceans, seas, lakes, rivers, and other bodies of water. Hydrographic surveys are used to collect data on the depth, bottom type, currents, tides, and other characteristics of water bodies. This data is used for a variety of purposes, including navigation, safety, environmental protection, and resource management.

#21Jun

World Hydrography Day.

Celebrated to spread awareness about the work of the #hydrographers. It also seeks to educate and spread awareness about hydrography & its importance in our lives. Every year a theme is chosen to cater to this cause (1/2). pic.twitter.com/Jvgbgww0gC June 21, 2020

What is the Date of World Hydrography Day 2023?

On June 21st, the world comes together to celebrate World Hydrography Day which is a special occasion dedicated to recognizing the importance of hydrography in ensuring safe and efficient navigation of our planet's waters. This annual event serves as a reminder of the crucial role hydrographers play in mapping and understanding our oceans, rivers, and lakes.

What is the Theme of World Hydrography Day 2023?

The theme for World Hydrography Day 2023 is "Hydrography – underpinning the digital twin of the ocean". This theme highlights the importance of hydrography in the development of the digital twin of the ocean. The digital twin of the ocean is a virtual representation of the ocean that is based on hydrographic data. It can be used to simulate the behaviour of the ocean and to predict how it will respond to changes.

The theme emphasizes on the role of hydrography in developing the digital twin of the ocean. Hydrographic data is essential for creating the digital twin of the ocean. This data includes information on the depth, bottom type, currents, tides, and other characteristics of the ocean. Hydrography is also used to create bathymetry maps, which are essential for navigation and safety.

The benefit of developing a digital twin of the ocean is that it has the potential to revolutionize our understanding of the ocean and to help us address a wide range of challenges, including climate change, marine pollution, and fisheries management.

What is the History of World Hydrography Day?

World Hydrography Day is an annual event celebrated on June 21 to raise awareness of the importance of hydrography and the work of hydrographers. The day was established by the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) in 2005.

The United Nations General Assembly then adopted Resolution A/RES/60/30 “Oceans and the Law of the Sea”.

The date was chosen as The International Hydrographic Organization (IHO), which is the organization that established World Hydrography Day, was founded on June 21, 1921. So, the date of World Hydrography Day also commemorates the founding of the IHO.

The IHO is responsible for developing and maintaining the standards for hydrographic surveys and for publishing nautical charts and other hydrographic products.

The first World Hydrography Day was celebrated in 2006. Since then, the day has been celebrated by hydrographers and other ocean professionals around the world.

What is the Significance of World Hydrography Day?

World Hydrography Day is a valuable opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of hydrography and to celebrate the work of hydrographers. The day also provides an opportunity to highlight the many benefits of hydrography, such as:

Safe navigation: Hydrographic surveys provide the data that is used to create nautical charts. These charts are essential for safe navigation.

Environmental protection: Hydrographic data can be used to identify and protect marine habitats.

Resource management: The data can be used to identify and manage marine resources.

Climate change research: Hydrographic data can be used to study the effects of climate change on the oceans.

Why is hydrography important for Pacific Small Island Developing States?



What is hydrographic data used for?



For the World Hydrography Day, 21 June, Fiji's national hydrographer, Jervis M. Robinson, answers both questions and how it improved knowledge of the seas and ocean. pic.twitter.com/0vwkmVmz9n — International Hydrographic Organization IHO (@IHOhydro) June 19, 2023

In addition to raising awareness of hydrography, World Hydrography Day also provides an opportunity to promote international cooperation in hydrography. The IHO is the leading international organization for hydrography, and it brings together hydrographers from all over the world to work together on common hydrographic projects.

To conclude, World Hydrography Day is a reminder of the importance of hydrography in our world. Hydrographers play a vital role in keeping us safe, protecting our environment, and managing our resources. This day is celebrated to mark their dedication to their work and thank them to keep resources safe.