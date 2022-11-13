World Kindness Day 2022: Best Wishes, Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, and Quotes to Share On This Day

On November 13, the entire world observes World Kindness Day. The World Kindness Movement, an alliance of international non-governmental organizations (NGOs), launched it in 1998. Numerous nations, such as Canada, Australia, Nigeria, and the United Arab Emirates, observe it. In 2009, Singapore celebrated the day for the first time. The theme for this year's World Kindness Day is ‘Be kind whenever possible

History

The Small Kindness Movement organized a conference in the middle of the 1990s and decided to invite attendees from all over the world to gather and share their experiences with the kindness movements they had started in their own nations.

Significance

The purpose of World Kindness Day is to promote and inspire individuals, society, and the community to act kindly toward one another. This day serves as a reminder that everyone can work together to make the world a better place by practicing kindness. This day encourages us to think that one act of kindness can have a significant impact on our community, our society, and ourselves.

Wishes & Messages for World Kindness Day

Never miss a chance to perform even the smallest act of kindness. Because no matter how small it is, it will never get wasted. Happy World Kindness Day!

Kindness is the strongest language, a language from one heart to another, a language that the deaf can also hear, A language the blind can also see, A language that has the power to melt the hardest hearts. Warm wishes to you on World Kindness Day.

A kind act never goes waste. It comes back to you at the most unexpected time, in the most unexpected form. Bringing a smile to your face and happiness to your heart. So not for anyone else, but for yourself. Always be Kind. Happy World Kindness Day.

On the occasion of World Kindness Day, I pray to God to bless us all to always act kind, to always help people, and to always do good because it will not only bring a change in us but will also change the world around us. Happy World Kindness Day to you.

If you have the potential and strength to be generous to people with all your heart and soul then you have the power to touch the deepest feelings and melt the toughest hearts… Never miss an opportunity to be kind…. Warm greetings to you on World Kindness Day.

The most important pillar of mankind is kindness and as humans, we must never forget to be kind to everyone around us as that is the only way to keep emotions alive and hearts warm. Happy World Kindness Day!

A kind act never goes waste… it comes back to you… at the most unexpected time, in the most unexpected form…. Bringing a smile to your face and happiness to your heart… so not for anyone else, but for yourself.. always be KIND. Happy World Kindness Day.

Quotes for World Kindness Day

Three things in human life are important: the first is to be kind; the second is to be kind, and the third is to be kind. - Henry James

A single act of kindness throws out roots in all directions, and the roots spring up and make new trees. - Amelia Earhart

My religion is very simple. My religion is kindness. ― The Dalai Lama

Do things for people not because of who they are or what they do in return, but because of who you are. – Harold S Kushner

The small act of kindness is worth more than the grandest intention - Oscar Wilde

The simplest acts of kindness are by far more powerful than a thousand heads bowing in prayer. ― Mahatma Gandhi

Together we can change the world, just one random act of kindness at a time– Ron Hall

Some of the famous events of World Kindness Day include THE BIG HUG, handing out Kindness Cards, Global Flashmob, card exchange, and other random acts of kindness.