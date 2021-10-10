World Mental Health Day 2021: Inspirational Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Campaign Slogan, Theme and More

World Mental Health Day 2021: The day is organised by the World Federation for Mental Health and endorsed by the World Health Organisation. Annually, the day is observed on October 10. The day spreads awareness about mental health issues across the world and to put an effort in support of mental health.

World Mental Health Day 2021: Theme

The theme of World Mental Health Day 2021 is "Mental Health in an Unequal World."

World Mental Health Day 2021: Campaign Slogan

The campaign slogan of World Mental Health Day 2021 is "Mental health care for all: let’s make it a reality."

World Mental Health Day 2021: Inspirational Quotes

1. “Mental illness is nothing to be ashamed of but stigma and bias shame us all." - Bill Clinton

2. “What mental health needs is more sunlight, more candor, and more unashamed conversation.” - Glenn Close

3. “Mental health…is not a destination, but a process. It’s about how you drive, not where you’re going.”- Noam Shpancer

4. “You don’t have to control your thoughts. You just have to stop letting them control you.” - Dan Millman

5. “There is hope, even when your brain tells you there isn’t.” - John Green

6. “Self-care is how you take your power back.” - Lalah Delia

7. "Healing doesn’t mean the damage never existed, it means the damage no longer controls your life." - Akshay Dubey

8. “It’s up to you today to start making healthy choices. Not choices that are just healthy for your body, but healthy for your mind." - Steve Maraboli

9. "Mental health needs a great deal of attention. It’s the final taboo and it needs to be faced and dealt with.” - Adam Ant

10. “Your illness is not your identity. Your chemistry is not your character.” - Rick Warren

11. “You, yourself, as much as anybody in the entire universe, deserve your love and affection.” - Buddha

12. “Don’t let your struggle become your identity.” - Unknown

13. “The strongest people are those who win battles we know nothing about.” - Unknown

14. “I found that with depression, one of the most important things you can realize is that you’re not alone. You’re not the first to go through it, you’re not gonna be the last to go through it." - Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

15. “You look at me and cry; everything hurts. I hold you and whisper: but everything can heal.” - Rupi Kaur

16. “Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.” - Albus Dumbledore

17. “Recovery is not one and done. It is a lifelong journey that takes place one day, one step at a time.” - Unknown

18. “Mental health problems don’t define who you are. They are something you experience. You walk in the rain and you feel the rain, but, importantly, YOU ARE NOT THE RAIN.” - Matt Haig

19. “If you are broken, you do not have to stay broken.” - Selena Gomez

20. "Sometimes the people around you won’t understand your journey. They don’t need to, it’s not for them.” - Joubert Botha

World Mental Health Day 2021: Wishes and Messages

1. It is okay if you are hiding your feeling. We are here to help you. Support World Mental Health awareness day.

2. Give attention and love to those who suffer from depression. This would bring true meaning to Mental health awareness day.

3. Mental illness is not a failure. Support Mental health awareness day.

4. It’s up to you today to start making healthy choices. Not choices that are just healthy for your body, but healthy for your mind. Warm wishes on World Mental Health Day!

5. Physical illness is very much visible but not mental illness and therefore, it requires more attention. Happy Mental Health Awareness Day!

6. Let us make the occasion of World Mental Health Day by helping all those who are suffering from mental health issues by helping them get better.

7. There is a crack in everything, that’s how the light gets in. Warm wishes on World Mental Health Day!

8. Sometimes medicines are not what we need but we need peace of mind, peace of soul for a happy and healthy life. Happy World Mental Health Day.

9. There is nothing more important in life than mental health…. Take good care of it. Warm wishes on World Mental Health Day.

10. Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light. Warm wishes on World Mental Health Day!

Also, Read