World Music Day 2023: List of all Classical Genres of Indian Music

World Music Day, which is also known as Fête de la Musique, is an annual celebration of music and its power to bring people together. The event takes place on June 21. It was created by Jack Lang, the French Minister of Culture at the time. Lang wanted to create a day to celebrate all kinds of music, from classical to rock to jazz. He also wanted to encourage people to make music themselves and to share their music with others.

The first World Music Day was celebrated in Paris on June 21, 1982. Over 1,000 musicians performed in the streets of Paris, and an estimated 2 million people attended the event. The success of the first World Music Day led to the day being celebrated in other cities around France, and eventually around the world. It is a day to enjoy music of all genres. World Music Day is also a day to encourage people to make music themselves and to express themselves through music.

On the occasion of World Music Day, let’s delve into the history of music in India. India is popularly known as the land of rich and diverse culture, and its music is no exception. There are many different genres of Indian classical music, each with its own unique history and tradition.

Here is a list of all Classical Genres of Indian Music:

Indian Classical Music diverts into two categories which are known as Hindustani and Carnatic. These categories were not distinctive earlier however during the Mughal role they divided and became separate categories.

Hindustani Classical Music

Hindustani Classical Music is one of the two main schools of classical music in India that is also known as North Indian classical music and “Shastriya Sangeet”. This music is categorized by the use of ragas that helps in improvisation.

Hindustani Classical Music originated originally from Carnatic Classical Music in the 12th Century CE. It is played on various instruments such as tabla, sitar, sarod and veena.

Dhrupad: It is a slow, meditative genre of Hindustani classical music that is characterized by its use of complex vocal ornamentation.

Khayal: Khayal is known as a faster-paced genre of Hindustani classical music that is characterized by its use of more simple vocal ornamentation. Khyāl gayaki is a style of Khyal that is characterized by its use of improvisation and its focus on the emotional content of the music.

Dhamar: Dhamar is a genre of Hindustani classical music that is characterized by its use of a specific tala (rhythmic cycle), the dhamar tala. Dhamar tala has 14 beats.

Sikh Music: Sikh music is a diverse and vibrant tradition that has been evolving for centuries. It is a fusion of different musical styles, including Hindustani classical music, folk music, and Sufi music. It is characterized by its use of melody, rhythm, and harmony to express spiritual and religious ideas.

Tarana:A Tarana is a type of composition in Hindustani classical vocal music in which certain words (e.g. "odani", "todani", "tadeem" and "yalali") based on Persian and Arabic phonemes are rendered at a medium or fast rate.

Sadra: Sadra is a slow-paced, meditative genre of music that is characterized by its use of simple, soulful melodies. It is often used as a prelude to other genres of Hindustani classical music, such as Dhrupad or Khayal.

Carnatic Classical Music

Carnatic classical music is the other main school of classical music in India. It is also known as South Indian classical music. Carnatic classical music is characterized by its use of ragas, which are melodic frameworks that are used to improvise.

Varnam: A Varnam is a short, structured composition in Carnatic music. It is typically set to a slow tempo and is used to showcase the singer's vocal skills. Varnams are often based on a particular raga and tala.

Kriti: It is a longer, more elaborate composition in Carnatic music. It is typically set to a medium tempo and is used to explore the nuances of a raga. Kritis are often based on a particular theme or story.

Talam: A Thalam is a rhythmic cycle in Carnatic music. It is typically set to a fast tempo and is used to accompany dance performances. Thalams are often based on a particular tala.

Alapana: It is known as a slow, improvisational piece in Carnatic music. It is used to explore the nuances of a raga and to build up the mood of the performance. Alapanas are often accompanied by a drone instrument, such as the tambura.

Niraval: A Niraval is a type of improvisation in Carnatic music. It is a short, repetitive phrase that is used to explore the nuances of a raga. Niravalis are often used in conjunction with Alapanas.

Svarakalpana: It is a type of improvisation in Carnatic music. It is a free-form improvisation that is used to explore the nuances of a raga. Svarakalpanas are often used in conjunction with Tanams.

Tanam: A Tanam is a type of improvisation in Carnatic music. It is a free-form improvisation that is used to explore the nuances of a raga and to build up the mood of the performance. Tanams are often accompanied by a drone instrument, such as the tambura.

In conclusion, World Music Day is an opportunity to celebrate all kinds of music genres. Indian classical music is a rich and diverse tradition that has evolved over centuries. The different genres of Indian classical music offer a wide range of listening experiences.