World Science Day for Peace and Development 2021: Current Theme, Quotes, Wishes, History, Significance, facts, and more

World Science Day for Peace and Development 2021: The day is observed on November 10 to raise awareness about the role of science in promoting sustainable development and underlines the relevance and importance of science in our daily lives.

The 2021 year marks the 20th edition of World Science Day for Peace and Development.

The objective of the day is to ensure that citizens are informed about developments in science. It also highlights the role that scientists play in broadening our understanding of the remarkable, fragile planet and making our societies more sustainable.

World Science Day for Peace and Development 2021: Theme

The theme of World Science Day for Peace and Development 2021 is "Building Climate-Ready Communities."

Climate change is becoming a serious threat to the lives of billions of people on the planet. So, this year focuses on "Building Climate-Ready Communities." It is necessary to focus on some key scientific aspects and possible solutions provided by science, technology, and innovation.

The day also provides an opportunity to present the winner of the UNESCO Kalinga Prize for Science Popularisation.

World Science Day for Peace and Development 2021: History

The day was the positive outcome of the 1999 World Conference on Science in Budapest. Every year, it was considered an opportunity to reassert or reaffirm the commitment towards attaining the goals proclaimed in the Declaration on Science and the Use of Scientific Knowledge. It also follows up on the recommendations of the Science Agenda: Framework for Action.

World Science Day for Peace and Development was proclaimed by UNESCO in 2001. Various concrete projects, programmes, and funding for science around the world have been generated. On 10 November 2002, the first World Science Day for Peace and Development was celebrated across the world under UNESCO's auspices.

World Science Day for Peace and Development 2021: Significance

According to the UN,

To strengthen awareness about the role of science for peaceful and sustainable societies.

To promote national and international solidarity for shared science between countries.

To draw attention to the challenges faced by science in raising support for the scientific endeavor.

To make new national and international commitments to the use of science that will benefit societies.

The day also provides an opportunity to show the general public the importance of science in their lives and to engage them in various discussions.

World Science Day for Peace and Development 2021: Quotes

1. "Science is not only a disciple of reason but also one of romance and passion." -Stephen Hawking

2. "Somewhere, something incredible is waiting to be known." - Carl Sagan

3. "Science is not only compatible with spirituality; it is a profound source of spirituality." - Carl Sagan

4. “What you learn from a life in science is the vastness of our ignorance.” - David Eagleman

5. "Equipped with his five senses, man explores the universe around him and calls the adventure Science." - Edwin Powell Hubble.

6. "Science without religion is lame, religion without science is blind." - Albert Einstein

7. "The good thing about science is that it's true whether or not you believe in it." - Neil deGrasse Tyson

8. "You cannot teach a man anything; you can only help him discover it in himself." - Galileo

9. "Science, like life, feeds on its own decay. New facts burst old rules; then newly divined conceptions bind old and new together into a reconciling law." - William James

10. "Science does not know its debt to imagination." - Ralph Waldo Emerson

World Science Day for Peace and Development 2021: Wishes and Messages

1. Wishing everyone a very Happy World Science Day for Peace and Development. Science has reshaped this world and we can use it to bring peace to everyone’s life.

2. Science may set limits to knowledge, but should not set limits to imagination. Happy World Science Day for Peace and Development.

3. Science is not only compatible with spirituality; it is a profound source of spirituality. Happy World Science Day for Peace and Development.

4. We can use science for moving ahead in life and also for bringing peace to this world. Warm greetings on World Science Day for Peace and Development to all.

5. Life is much better with science. On this day, I wish you Happy World Science Day for Peace and Development.

Source: un.org

