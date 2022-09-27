World Tourism Day 2022: Theme, History, Significance, events on Tourism Day

World Tourism Day 2022 theme: World Tourism Day is celebrated every year on September 27 to promote tourism in various parts of the world. Tourism Day was initiated by the UN World Tourism Organisation and is observed to promote tourism and understand its importance in the world economy. World Tourism Day 2022 aims to make people understand the joy of tourism and how the tourism sector contributes to the growth and development of the country.

On World Tourism Day 2022, learn more about the theme, history, and significance of Tourism Day which is celebrated on September 27 every year.

World Tourism Day 2022 Date

World Tourism Day is celebrated every year on September 27. The day was declared by the UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

🎉🥳Today is the day! Happy #WorldTourismDay!



We are celebrating every global effort to recover stronger and better 💥



🌏Destinations around the world have proven it - a renewed tourism is possible!



Join the official celebration LIVE 🔴!

🔗https://t.co/tnda39uPDc pic.twitter.com/1yMppRTy8d — World Tourism Organization (@UNWTO) September 27, 2022

World Tourism Day 2022 Theme

The theme of World Tourism Day 2022 is ‘Rethinking Tourism’’. The theme encourages the focus on understanding the growth of the tourism sector and reviewing and redeveloping tourism after the Coronavirus pandemic.

World Tourism Day 2022 History

UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) in 1979 started World Tourism Day. However, the celebrations for the day officially began in 1980. World Tourism Day is celebrated every year on September 27 because the date marks the anniversary of the adoption of the Statuses of UNWTO.

World Tourism Day 2022 Significance

Tourism plays a significant role in improving a country’s economy as well as in enhancing its image. World Tourism Day 2022 holds significance as it helps to promote the advantages of tourism. The day also encourages tourism as a tool to observe and see various cultures around the world which can only be possible if we go and stay at these places.

World Tourism Day 2022 events

The event on World Tourism Day 2022 is set to be led by the representatives of the tourism sector of Bali, Indonesia. The representatives from the UN World Tourism Organisation states will also be invited to attend the event.

World Tourism Day 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Images for WhatsApp Status to share on September 27