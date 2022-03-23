World Tuberculosis Day 2022: Check Quotes, Messages, Slogans to spread awareness, Theme, Event, and More

World Tuberculosis Day 2022: It is the date when Dr. Robert Koch announced his discovery of the bacterium that causes TB in 1882. It paved the way towards diagnosing and curing TB disease.

World Tuberculosis Day is observed on March 24 to spread awareness about the harmful infectious disease TB, its social and economic consequences, and also to speed up efforts to end the TB epidemic globally. It has been seen that the COVID-19 pandemic has reversed the progress made in the fight to end TB. TB deaths in 2020 have increased for the first time. According to the WHO, approximately 4100 people die each day as a result of tuberculosis (TB), and approximately 28,000 people become ill as a result of this disease. Therefore, it is necessary to speed up the fight against this deadliest infectious disease. Since 2000, global efforts made against TB have saved around 66 million lives.

World Tuberculosis Day 2022: Theme

The theme of World Tuberculosis Day 2022 is "Invest to End TB. Save Lives". The theme focuses on the urgent need to invest resources to speed up the fight against TB.

World Tuberculosis Day 2022: Event

To commemorate World Tuberculosis Day on March 24, WHO is organising a special virtual talk show. It will focus on this year's theme, "Invest to End TB. Save Lives." The event will take place in a talk show format with speakers through video on WHO's interactive web platform - End TB Forum. The main speakers in the talk show will be ministers, leaders, and other high-level government representatives, Heads of Agencies, TB survivors, civil society, and partners. The show will be broadcast live, with an interactive Q&A from the audience online.

World Tuberculosis Day 2022: Quotes

1. "This is a mighty wonder: in the discharge from the lungs alone, which is not particularly dangerous, the patients do not despair of themselves, even although near the last. Concerning Tuberculosis." - Aretaeus of Cappadocia

2. "The biggest disease today is not leprosy or tuberculosis, but rather the feeling of being unwanted." - Mother Teresa

3. “Humans are intelligent and let us act smart to ensure that the world is free from diseases such as tuberculosis.” -Unknown

4. "Life is for living and living isn’t for smoking. Spread the work and be aware of the deadly tuberculosis." - Unkown

5. "Imagination and fiction make up more than three quarters of our real life." - Simone Weil

6. "Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more, so that we may fear less." - Marie Curie

7. "Life is really simple, but we insist on making it complicated." - Confucius

8. "Life isn't about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself." - George Bernard Shaw

9. "Life's most persistent and urgent question is, 'What are you doing for others?'" - Martin Luther King, Jr.

10. "He who has a why to live can bear almost any how." - Friedrich Nietzsche

World Tuberculosis Day 2022: Slogans

1. Imagine a world without TB.

2. Say no to TB, say it to all.

3. Join hands against TB.

4. TB can kill you.

5. Call for a world free of TB.

6. TB spreads and it causes dread! Fight it and end it!

7. Fight TB before it attacks you.

8. Let us call for a TB-free world.

9. Cured me – it will cure you too!

10. Time to join hands. Time to bid TB Adieu.

World Tuberculosis Day 2022: Messages to spread awareness

1. Every person wants to live healthily and the key to being healthy is to live a life that is free from any unhealthy habits. Let's come together to fight against TB!

2. The right treatment at the right time is a dream for many and we need to turn it into reality.

3. One step towards treating TB can make a big difference.

4. There are still so many people who need to be made aware of Tuberculosis.

5. Let us help people suffering from Tuberculosis recover. Join hands together against TB.

6. Life is a song - sing it. Life is gameplay. Life is a challenge - meet it. Life is a dream - realize it. Life is a sacrifice - offer it. Life is love - enjoy it. So, to enjoy life, let's come together to fight against TB!

7. Ignoring TB is like inviting trouble into your life. So, don't ignore and take treatment, Say No to TB.

8. We cannot be ever pulled down by the harshest disease. All we need is a determination to fight it off with grit.

9. When you see someone with TB, embrace them.

10. Proper prevention can save your life. Say no to TB.

