Yellow Gold 48 Watermelon: All you need to know about India’s first-ever yellow watermelon variety

India’s first-ever yellow watermelon variety, Yellow Gold 48, has been commercially introduced by Bayer under its Seminis brand after two years of local trials.

The watermelon has been developed from superior germplasm under Bayer’s global R&D efforts.

Highlights:

1- Yellow Gold 48 Watermelon offers a distinctly sweet flavour and has a thicker rind than the usual variety of watermelon.

2- It has a longer shelf life and weighs between 2.5 to 3 kg.

3- It also reduces potential losses from damage during transportation from farm to market.

4- Yellow Gold 48 is best suited for cultivation from October to February and for harvest from April onwards. It will be available in the market till mid-July.

5- It is currently available at Rs. 10 per kg in local fruit markets and selected modern retail stores in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Advantages:

1- Yellow Gold 48 has high yield potential, better disease and pest tolerance, and higher returns, thereby benefitting watermelon growers.

2- It will also empower watermelon growers in diversifying into new varieties and meet the growing demand for exotic fruits.

"Yellow Gold 48 with its high yield & income potential will empower watermelon growers to diversify into new categories and meet the growing demand for exotic fruits. With 2021 designated by the UN as the ‘International Year of Fruits & Vegetables’, we have launched our innovative yellow watermelon to offer Indian consumers greater choice and create awareness on the nutritional benefits of fruits. We are also creating market linkages for yellow watermelon growers by connecting them directly to large buyers and food retail stores," Head of Bayer Vegetable Seeds of South Asia, K.E. Muthu.

Bayer provides a total of 5 varieties of watermelons in the country under the Seminis brand. Another launch includes the ‘Crimson B32’ red watermelon variety that comes with fewer seeds & an oblong shape.

