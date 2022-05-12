Agra University cancels exams after paper leak, Committee formed for detailed investigation

Examinations Cancelled: Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar University has cancelled the examinations for a few of the subjects after the question papers for the same were allegedly leaked. According to reports, the B.sc 2nd Year and 3rd Year exams for Zoology and Mathematics papers were cancelled by the university. As per media reports, officials of the university administration have formed a committee to investigate the matter.

University Professor Ajay Taneja, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar University stated that the B.sc 2nd Year and 3rd Year exams for Zoology and Mathematics which were scheduled for May 11, 2022, Wednesday at 11:30 AM were cancelled when the Proctorial Board members of the college witnessed before the exams that some students were sitting in groups busy with their mobile phones and upon confiscating the mobile phones they found the material related to the question papers for the exams.

City Superintendent of Police - Vikas Kumar stated that an FIR has been registered at the Lohamandi Police Station against unknown persons with regard to the question paper leaking.

The university conducted a board meeting in which it was decided to cancel the exams and a committee was formed to investigate the case. He further added that an FIR has also been lodged by the university in this regard.

