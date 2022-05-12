Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    Agra University cancels exams after paper leak, Committee formed for detailed investigation

    Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar University has cancelled the examinations for a few of the subjects after the question papers for the same were allegedly leaked. University authorities have filed an FIR and formed a committee to look into the matter. Check details here.

    Published On: May 12, 2022 16:00 IST
    Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar University Exam Cancelled
    Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar University Exam Cancelled

    Examinations Cancelled: Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar University has cancelled the examinations for a few of the subjects after the question papers for the same were allegedly leaked. According to reports, the B.sc 2nd Year and 3rd Year exams for Zoology and Mathematics papers were cancelled by the university. As per media reports, officials of the university administration have formed a committee to investigate the matter. 

    University Professor Ajay Taneja, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar University stated that the B.sc 2nd Year and 3rd Year exams for Zoology and Mathematics which were scheduled for May 11, 2022, Wednesday at 11:30 AM were cancelled when the Proctorial Board members of the college witnessed before the exams that some students were sitting in groups busy with their mobile phones and upon confiscating the mobile phones they found the material related to the question papers for the exams.  

    City Superintendent of Police - Vikas Kumar stated that an FIR has been registered at the Lohamandi Police Station against unknown persons with regard to the question paper leaking. 

    The university conducted a board meeting in which it was decided to cancel the exams and a committee was formed to investigate the case. He further added that an FIR has also been lodged by the university in this regard.

    Also Read: TS SSC Hall Ticket 2022 Released, Get Direct Download Link Here, Download Telangana Class 10 Admit Card at bse.telangana.gov.in

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Register for Education News
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories