AHSEC HS Pre-final Exams 2024 in December; Check Theory, Practical Weightage Here

AHSEC HS Pre-final Exams 2024: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will conduct the class 12 pre-final exams in December. The authorities have instructed the affiliated schools to prepare the exam timetable, and subject-wise question paper, and supply answer scripts (blank).

Students must note that they have to collect the admit cards from the respective school authorities. Also, the pre-final mark sheet will be issued by school authorities.

AHSEC said, “It will be mandatory on the part of the examination conducting institutions to keep the subject-wise marks obtained by the students under their safe custody so that the council can collect the same as and when required.

Assam HS Exams 2024: Practical and Theory Exam Weightage

The board further stated the question papers should be set up as per the class 12th syllabus. Practical subjects will have 70:30 weightage (70 for theory and 30 for practical). However, it can also be 30:70, 60:40, and 50:50 weightage as per syllabi.

Subjects with no practicals will have 100 marks. Also, the council said that subjects like finance, political science, sociology, Swadesh Adhyayan, accountancy, business studies, and economics will have 80 marks for theory and 20 marks for internal assessment projects.

Internal examiners and supporting staff will administer the Assam HS Practical Exams. The council directed the schools to retain answer scripts for future reference.

Assam HS Exam 2024 Registration

Meanwhile, Assam HS exam 2024 registrations will conclude on November 30, 2023. Interested candidates can register themselves on the official website: ahsec.assam.gov.in. It is advisable to apply before the last date as no extensions may be provided.

