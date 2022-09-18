    AIAPGET 2022 Exam Date Announced at aiapget.nta.nic.in, Check Complete Schedule Here

    AIAPGET 2022: NTA has announced the exam date of All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET). As per the released schedule, the AIAPGET exam will be held on 15th October 2022. Check complete schedule here 

    Updated: Sep 18, 2022 12:10 IST
    AIAPGET 2022 Exam Date (OUT)
    AIAPGET 2022: As per the recent updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET) dates and time. As per the released schedule, the AIAPGET will be held on 15th October 15, 2022, in two shifts. Candidates can check and download the AIAPGET 2022 exam date notification at aiapget.nta.nic.in. 
     
    AIAPGET 2022 exam is held for admission to Postgraduate AYUSH Courses for the academic session 2022-23. Also, in case of queries or /clarifications, candidates can contact the NTA helpdesk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at aiapget@nta.ac.in. 

    AIAPGET 2022 will be conducted for four subjects - Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Siddha, and Unani. AIAPGET 2022 Ayurveda exam will be held in the 1st shift (10 am to 12 pm) and the Homoeopathy, Siddha, and Unani exams will be held in the 2nd shift (3 to 5 pm). 
     

    Events 

    Dates

    15th October 2022

    It has been stated in the notification released by NTA that, “The examination will be held on 15 October 2022 in two Shifts i.e Shift 1 (Ayurveda) from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon and Shift 2 (Homoeopathy, Siddha and Unani) from 03:00 P.M. to 05:00 P.M.” 

    AIAPGET 2022 Admit Card

    As per the notification released, NTA will also issue the AIPGET admit card 2022 and the exam city intimation slip a week before the commencement of the exam. The date and time for the same will be announced later on the official website. Candidates who have registered for AIAPGET 2022 can download the same by using the required login credentials. 

    About All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET)

    AIAPGET exam is held for admission to Postgraduate AYUSH Courses for the academic session 2022-23. The courses include - MD/ MS/PG Diploma Courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha & Homoeopathy systems of medicine for all AYUSH Colleges, Institutions & Universities/ Deemed Universities across the country.   

