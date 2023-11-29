AIBE XVIII 2023 Admit Card Available On December 1, Check Hall Ticket Details Here

AIBE XVIII 2023 Admit Card: The Bar Council of India will release the AIBE XVIII 2023 admit card on December 1, 2023. Candidates appearing for the exams on December 10, 2023, can visit the official website to download the hall ticket.

Candidates appearing for the AIBE 18 exam can download the admit card until December 5, 2023. AIBE XVIII 2023 admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam hall on the day of the exam. To download the admit card students are required to visit the website and log in using the registration ID and password.

AIBE XVIII 2023 admit card is available on the official website - barcouncilofindia.org. Candidates can also download the AIBE 18 admit card through the direct link which will be provided as soon as the admit card is available online.

How to Download AIBE 18 2023 Admit Card

The AIBE XVIII 2023 admit card will be available online from December 1, 2023. Students can follow the steps given below to download the AIBE XVIII 2023 hall ticket.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Bar Council of India

Step 2: Click on the AIBE XVIII 2023 admit card

Step 3: Login using the AIBE XVIII application ID and password

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the admit card for further reference

Details Given on AIBE XVIII 2023 Admit Card

The AIBE 18 admit card includes details regarding the examination. When downloading the admit card students are required to cross-check all details mentioned on the hall ticket. The AIBE 18 admit card includes the following details

Candidate name

Roll number

Registration number

Name of exam

Exam centre name and address

Reporting time

Schedule of exam

Instructions for candidates

Also Read: JKBOSE Class 10 Exam 2024 Registration Starts Today; Check Application Fees Here