AIBE 18 Exam 2023 Will be Open Book or Not? Check BCI Revised Exam Pattern Here

AIBE 18 Exam 2023: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will administer the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) on November 26, 2023. BCI has recently revised the schedule. Now, interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website: allindiabarexamination.com until November 4, 2023. The admit card download window will be activated between November 18 and 22, 2023.

Is the AIBE Exam Open-Book?

There is a big confusion among candidates regarding the nature of the exam- will it be an open book or not? They must note that the exam will not be open-book as per the paper pattern. Candidates will be allowed to carry bare acts without notes. AIBE 18 Exam 2023 will carry 100 multiple-choice questions in offline mode.

AIBE Exam Pattern 2023-24

Check out the paper pattern below:

Exam Mode- Offline

Exam Type- Certificate-based

Duration of Exam- 3 hours 30 minutes

Type of Questions- Objective-type questions

Total Number of Questions- 100

Total Marks- 100

Negative Marking- No

AIBE 18 Syllabus 2023

AIBE XVIII Syllabus will carry questions from IPC, evidence act, and others. Check out the entire syllabus below:

AIBE Subjects No. of Questions per Subject Constitutional Law 10 Indian Penal Code 8 Criminal Procedure Code 10 Code of Civil Procedure 10 Evidence Act 8 Alternate Dispute Redressal Including Arbitration Act 4 Family Law 8 Public Interest Litigation 4 Administrative Law 3 Professional Ethics and Cases of Professional Misconduct under BCI Rules 4 Company Law 2 Environmental Law 2 Cyber Law 2 Labour and Industrial Laws 4 Law of Tort including Motor Vehicles Act and Consumer Protection Law 5 Law of Contract, Specific Relief, Property Laws, Negotiable Instrument Act 8 Law-Related Taxation 4 Land Acquisition Act 2 Intellectual Property Law 2 Total 100

