AIBE VIII Registrations 2023 Ends Tomorrow, Exam on October 29

AIBE 18 Registrations 2023: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will end the registration process for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE 18) exam tomorrow: October 9, 2023, in online mode. Interested candidates who have not registered for the AIBE VIII law entrance exam yet can submit the registration form by visiting the official website - allindiabarexamination.com.

According to the released schedule, the last date to make the payment of the AIBE VIII registration form is October 10, 2023. The examination authority will issue the admit cards on October 20, 2023, and the All India Bar Exam 18 is scheduled to be conducted on October 29, 2023. Candidates can also click on the direct link mentioned below to complete their registrations for the AIBE XVIII exam 2023.

AIBE 18 Registrations 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

AIBE 18 Exam 2023 Important Dates

Candidates who are yet to apply for the AIBE 18 exam 2023 can check the complete dates related in the table mentioned below:

Events Dates Online Registration for AIBE-XVIII closes on October 9, 2023 Last Date of Payments through online mode for AIBE-XVIII October 10, 2023 Last Date of correction in Registration Form October 10, 2023 Period of online release of Admit Cards for Candidates October 20, 2023 AIBE 18 exam date October 29, 2023

How to submit the AIBE 18 exam 2023 registration form online?

Candidates can go through the steps that are mentioned below to register for the All India Bar Exam XVIII for the academic year 2023 in online mode.

Step 1: Go to the official website of AIBE - allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: Now, click on the registration link available

Step 3: Register using the necessary login details as asked

Step 4: After this, login using the newly generated credentials

Step 5: Upload the valid documents and submit the registration fees

Step 6: Go through the application form and download it for future reference

