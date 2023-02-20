AIBE XVII 2023 Answer Key Objection Window to Close Today at allindiabarexamination.com

AIBE XVII 2023 Answer Key: The Bar Council of India will close the All India Bar Examination XVII Answer Key challenge window today - February 20, 2023. Students who have appeared for the AIBE 17 examination can visit the official website and raise their objections through the answer key objection link available.

The AIBE 17 Exam 2023 was conducted on February 9, 2023. After the BCI closes the window for students to raise objections, the AIBE (XVII) final answer key and result will be declared. To raise objections against the AIBE XVII answer key candidates can visit the official website allindiabarexamination.com.

AIBE XVII 2023: Steps to raise Answer Key Objection

Candidates who have appeared for the AIBE XVII 2023 exams can visit the official website of BCI to raise objections against the answer key. Candidates can also follow the steps provided here to raise their objections.

Step 1: Visit the BCI official website

Step 2: Click on the AIBE XVII Answer Key objection window

Step 3: Enter the Roll Number and Password

Step 4: Click on the objection link and select the question number for challenge and review

Step 5: Submit the documents and click on the final submission link

What After AIBE XVII 2023 Answer Key Objection

After candidates complete the AIBE XVII 2023 Answer Key objection process, the Bar Council will take into consideration the objections raised by the students before releasing the final answer key and AIBE XVII 2023 Results. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website for further details on the declaration of the AIBE XVII 2023 final answer key and result.

