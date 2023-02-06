AIBE XVII 2023: Answer Key Release at allindiabarexamination.com, Know How to Download Here

AIBE XVII 2023: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVII answer key 2023 on Sunday, February 5, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the AIBE XVII 2023 examination can check and download the AIBE XVII 2023 English Set-A, Set B, Set C, and Set D answer keys through the official website- allindiabarexamination.com.

Candidates can check the direct link given below to download the AIBE XVII Answer Key 2023.

How to Download AIBE XVII 2023 Answer Key?

Candidates who have appeared for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVII 2023 can follow the below-given steps to know how to download the AIBE 17 Answer Key 2023.

Step 1: Visit AIBE's official website- allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: Click on the Important Notification available on the website

Step 3: The AIBE XVII 2023 Answer Key will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the AIBE XVII 2023 PDF

Step 5: Take a few printouts of the AIBE XVII 2023 Answer Key for future use

AIBE XVII 2023

As per the recent updates, the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVII 2023 examination was held on February 5, 2023, in an offline mode. Candidates who have missed out on biometric attendance, there's no need to worry, as their verification was done in the classroom during the exam by their signatures,

However, their answer sheets will be taken into account and their results will be announced when the result of the examination is declared, the official notice read.

As per the recent updates, the Bar Council of India (BCI) will soon declare the AIBE 17 Result 2023 on the official website. It is advisable for students to keep checking the official website.

