AICTE PG Scholarship Application Dates Extended, Check Details Here

AICTE PG Scholarship Programme: All India Council for Technical Education Postgraduate Scholarship Programme application dates has been extended. According to the revised dates, the last date for students to submit their applications is December 31, 2022. Candidates interested in applying for the PG programmes can visit the official website of AICTE to complete the scholarship applications.

The AICTE PG Scholarship Scheme is valid for 24 months or for the duration of the course applied where students eligible will receive a monthly amount of Rs. 12400/- According to the schedule, the last date for institutions to verify the students and re-submit the defective applications is January 15, 2023.

AICTE PG Scholarship Link - Click Here

AICTE PG Scholarship Eligibility Criteria

AICTE 2022 PG Scholarship Scheme application is available on the official website. Candidates applying must make sure that they check through the eligibility criteria provided for the applicants.

According to the details given, candidates applying must be postgraduate students with a valid score in GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GPAT (Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test), or CEED (Common Entrance Exam for Design).

Candidates must be students from AICTE Approved institutions or programmes with an approved intake.

Candidates applying must be full-time students in the Masters of Engineering, Masters of Technology, Masters of Architecture, or Masters of Pharmacy programme.

Candidates in the final year of their Dual Degree Integrated programme are also eligible to apply for AICTE PG Scholarship programmes from the 9th Semester onwards in case they get a CGPA score of 8 or above for one year in the final year.

The PG Scholarship programme is not applicable to students who have passed out or those taking a second admission based on the re-qualifying GATE or GPAT exam and have availed the scholarship from AICTE or any centrally funded institution like IITs, NITs, and IIITs.

The AICTE Scholarship is granted on a monthly basis as per the candidate’s academic performance and follow institution regulations. Students applying for the scholarship are required to take 8 to 10 hours of classes per week of week related to teaching and research activities as assigned to them by the institute.

The amount of scholarship is subject to change based on the directions of the ministry of human resource development from time to time.

AICTE has also warned students that the scholarship can be discontinued for any kind of misconduct like ragging.

AICTE Scholarship Application Process

The AICTE 2022 Application process is completed online. Candidates need to visit the official website and login using the Email ID and Password in the link provided. After logging in candidates will be able to enter all relevant details and upload all document in the application form.

students must note that submitting the documents is mandatory for the scholarship applications to be considered.

