AIIMS INI CET SS 2023 Registration Closes Tomorrow, Check Application Fee Here

AIIMS INI CET SS 2023 Registration: As per the latest updates, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will close the applications for the Institute of National Importance Super Speciality (INI SS) tomorrow i.e. April 6, 2023. Candidates who wish to apply for the July session can visit the official website i.e. aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates are advised to fill out the INI SS application form before the deadline as the authorities may not provide any extensions.

The AIIMS INI CET SS 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 29, 2023, in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The authorities will finalise the examination centres and issue the admit cards on the official website on April 21, 2023. It is expected that the INI CET Result 2023 will be out on May 5, 2023. However, the result date is tentative in nature. Meanwhile, candidates can check out the registration fees for the CET here.

AIIMS INI CET SS 2023 Registration Fee

Particulars Application Fee (INR) All Applicants Rs.4000.00 + Transaction Charges as applicable (Non-Refundable) PWBD Exempted

How to Apply for AIIMS INI CET SS 2023?

Eligible candidates can apply for the entrance test on the official website. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply till tomorrow-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to academic courses

Step 3: Click on the INI SS link and proceed with registration process

Step 4: Now, log in with the registered credentials

Step 5: Fill out INI CET SS 2023 application form

Step 6: Upload necessary documents and pay prescribed fee

Step 7: Submit the form and print a hard copy for future references

