AIIMS Paramedical Seat Allotment Result 2023 for Round 2 released at aiimsexams.ac.in, get direct link here

AIIMS Paramedical Seat Allotment Result 2023: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi has released the second round seat allotment result for AIIMS Paramedical. They can check the list online at the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in. The AIIMS Paramedical seat allotment result has been released in the form of a pdf. Candidates who have been allotted seats must accept it by September 11, 2023. Further, they have to report at the allotted AIIMS on or before September 11, 2023 by 5:00 PM with the offer letter.

AIIMS Paramedical Round 2 Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the important dates related to AIIMS Paramedical round 2 counselling:

Event Important Date Online Acceptance of allocated seat September 5, 2023 Last date to accept seats September 11, 2023 Submission of Documents September 5, 2023 Last date to submit documents September 11, 2023

How to check AIIMS Paramedical Seat Allotment Result 2023 For Round 2?

Candidates can download their allotment list online. They can go through the steps to know how download AIIMS Paramedical Seat Allotment Result for round 2:

Step 1: Go to the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll and click on result of 2nd round of online seat allocation of B.Sc. paramedical courses 2023 session

Step 3: A new pdf file will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check and download it for future references

Documents Required for AIIMS Paramedical Counselling 2023

Check below the list of documents required at the time of counselling as proof of verification to confirm the admission:

Offer Letter

Seat allocation letter

Final Registration Slip

Admit Card

10th passing/ Birth Certificate showing his/her date of birth

Date of birth certificate

Self-attested copy of marksheet of the qualifying examination i.e. 12th class under 10+2 Scheme/Intermediate Science or an equivalent examination

SC/ST/OBC/EWS Certificate (if applicable)

