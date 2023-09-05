AIIMS Paramedical Seat Allotment Result 2023 for Round 2 released at aiimsexams.ac.in, get direct link here

  1. Home
AIIMS Paramedical Counselling 2023: AIIMS Delhi has released the 2nd round seat allotment result pdf online. Candidates can check their AIIMS paramedical seat allotment result online at aiimsexams.ac.in. They can accept allotted seats till September 11, 2023. Get direct link here

Updated: Sep 5, 2023 16:47 IST
AIIMS Paramedical Seat Allotment Result 2023: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi has released the second round seat allotment result for AIIMS Paramedical. They can check the list online at the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in. The AIIMS Paramedical seat allotment result has been released in the form of a pdf. Candidates who have been allotted seats must accept it by September 11, 2023. Further, they have to report at the allotted AIIMS on or before September 11, 2023 by 5:00 PM with the offer letter. 

AIIMS Paramedical Seat Allotment Result 2023 Round 2 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

AIIMS Paramedical Round 2 Counselling 2023 Dates 

Candidates can check the important dates related to AIIMS Paramedical round 2 counselling:

Event

Important Date

Online Acceptance of allocated seat

September 5, 2023 

Last date to accept seats 

September 11, 2023

Submission of Documents

September 5, 2023 

Last date to submit documents 

September 11, 2023

How to check AIIMS Paramedical Seat Allotment Result 2023 For Round 2? 

Candidates can download their allotment list online. They can go through the steps to know how download AIIMS Paramedical Seat Allotment Result for round 2: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll and click on result of 2nd round of online seat allocation of B.Sc. paramedical courses 2023 session

Step 3: A new pdf file will appear on the screen 

Step 4: Check and download it for future references 

Documents Required for AIIMS Paramedical Counselling 2023

Check below the list of documents required at the time of counselling as proof of verification to confirm the admission: 

  • Offer Letter
  • Seat allocation letter
  • Final Registration Slip
  • Admit Card 
  • 10th passing/ Birth Certificate showing his/her date of birth
  • Date of birth certificate
  • Self-attested copy of marksheet of the qualifying examination i.e. 12th class under 10+2 Scheme/Intermediate Science or an equivalent examination
  • SC/ST/OBC/EWS Certificate (if applicable)

