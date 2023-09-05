AIIMS Admission 2023 Open Round Counselling for M.Sc Nursing And Other Programmes On September 12, Check Details Here

  1. Home
All India Institute of Medical Science will be conducting an open counselling round for various M.Sc programmes. Candidates participating in the open counselling round can check the complete details here. 

Updated: Sep 5, 2023 12:02 IST
AIIMS Open Counselling Round
AIIMS Open Counselling 2023: All India Institute of Medical Science will be conducting the open counselling round for admission to the M.Sc Nursing/ M.SC Courses/ M Biotechnology programmes. According to the notification released the open counselling round to fill up the vacant seats in the above-mentioned programmes will be conducted on September 12, 2023.

The counselling process will begin at 8:30 am. Candidates participating in the open counselling round are required to register themselves online on the AIIMS website until September 7, 2023.

Official Notification - Click Here 

AIIMS Open Counselling Instructions

  • As per the details given, any seat vacant in the M.Sc/ M Biotechnology/ M.SC Nursing programmes until September 11, 2023, will be added to the seats available for open counselling.
  • The allocation of seats will be made strictly as per rank/merit of candidates in the entrance examination and the rest of the terms and conditions/ eligibility as mentioned.
  • M.Sc Course/M. Biotechnology/MSc Nursing candidates (who registered themself) will report on 12.09.2023 at 8.30 am in JLN Auditorium, AIIMS New Delhi.
  • A Demand Draft (DD) of an amount of Rs.25,000/- should be made in the favour of AIIMS MAIN GRANT to show at the time of verification to participate in the open round. Those without the Demand Draft shall not be allowed to participate. 

Documents Required for Open Counselling

Candidates participating in the AIIMS open counselling round must carry the below-mentioned documents with them along with a set of photocopies. 

Admit Card

  • 10th passing/Birth Certificate showing his/her date of birth
  • Degree/Provisional/passing certificate from any recognized University 
  • Mark Sheets of the qualifying examination
  • Registration slip generated for open round 
  • Proof of belonging to SC/ST/OBC/EWS along with a set of self-attested copies of all the certificates

