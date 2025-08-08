Horticulture to be Introduced as Vocational Subject in Himachal Pradesh Schools, Says Education Minister Rohit Thakur

Himachal Pradesh's Education Minister, Rohit Thakur, announced that horticulture will be introduced as a vocational subject in schools. This new subject will be limited to schools affiliated with the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education. The decision was made during a review meeting with senior officers of the Education Department, which aimed to evaluate the progress of educational schemes and address important departmental issues.

The Board is tasked with developing an appropriate curriculum for the subject, with a proposal submission deadline of two weeks. Additionally, HPBOSE has been instructed to reintroduce key academic subjects like Public Administration in colleges to provide students with a wider array of disciplinary options.

During a recent comprehensive review, the State Education Minister conducted a thorough assessment of the ongoing progress of several pivotal educational initiatives. Key among these were the ambitious Rajiv Gandhi Model Day Boarding Schools project, designed to offer high-quality day boarding facilities, and the Atal Adarsh Vidyalayas, envisioned as exemplary educational institutions setting new benchmarks.