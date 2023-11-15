  1. Home
AILET 2024 Registration Last Date, Admit Card On November 20

AILET 2024 registration window will close today, November 15, 2023. Candidates eligible to apply for the AILET entrance exam can register through the link provided. The admit card for the entrance exam will be available from November 20, 2023 onwards.

Updated: Nov 15, 2023 09:02 IST
AILET 2024 Registration: The AILET 2024 registration window will close today, November 15, 2023. Candidates yet to register for the AILET 2024 exams can visit the official website of AILET to complete the registration and application process. 

AILET 2024 is conducted for admissions to the LLB, and LLM programmes offered at National Law University Delhi. The AILET 2024 entrance exams will be conducted on December 10, 2023. The admit card for the AILET 2024 exams will be released on November 20, 2023. 

AILET 2024 registration link is available on the official website - nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Candidates can also register for the AILET 2024 exams through the direct link given here. 

AILET 2024 Registration - Click Here

AILET 2024 Application Fee

Category

Fees

General

Rs 3,500

SC, ST, and PwD

Rs 1,500

BPL applicants

Nil

How to Apply for AILET 2024

The AILET 2024 registration link is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided here to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AILET

Step 2: Click on the registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the credentials required and complete the registration

Step 4: Fill out the AILET 2024 application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

What After AILET 2024 Admit Card

The AILET 2024 admit card will be available on the official website from November 20, 2023. Candidates who have completed the online registration process will be eligible to download the admit card. The AILET admit card is a mandatory document containing the exam details and exam centre details. Students are required to produce the admit card at the exam centre on the day of the exam.

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling
