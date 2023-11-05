AILET 2024 Registration Ongoing: Check List of Documents Required to Fill Online Form

  1. Home
AILET 2024: Candidates who are yet to apply, must fill out the form of AILET by November 13, 2023. They can apply online at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Check list of documents required during filling up of form

Updated: Nov 5, 2023 13:12 IST
AILET 2024: The National Law University (NLU), Delhi will soon close the registration window for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2024. Candidates can fill up the AILET application form 2024 till November 13 in online mode. They can apply for AILE at the official website: nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

As per the announced dates, NLU Delhi will conduct the AILET 2024 exam on December 10, 2023, in offline mode. All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) is a national-level law entrance exam conducted by NLU, Delhi for admission to its undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and PhD programmes. 

AILET Important Dates 2024 

Candidates can check important dates related to AILET from the table provided below:

Events 

Dates

Last date to apply for AILET

November 13, 2023 

AILET Admit card 

November 20, 2023

AILET exam

December 10, 2023

Documents required to fill AILET 2024 Application Form

Candidates must keep the below-mentioned documents ready with themselves while filling out their AILET application form. The list of documents required is given below:

  • Class 10th mark sheet and certificate
  • Class 12th mark sheet and certificate (if available)
  • Graduation mark sheet and certificate (For LLM - if available)
  • Passport-size photograph with a white background
  • Scanned signature
  • BPL certificate (if belonging to the BPL category)
  • Passport (if belonging to a Foreign National (FN) category) 
  • Email and valid mobile number
  • Latest character certificate
  • Transfer certificate
  • Relevant category certificate (for SC, ST, OBC, J&K category students)

How To Apply for AILET 2024? 

Candidates can apply for the AILET exam online, from the official website of NLU Delhi: nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. They can go through the steps to know how to fill up the AILET application form: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the AILET new registration link

Step 3: Now, on the new page, register by entering mobile number and email address

Step 4: Now, fill up the application form, upload the required documents and pay the application fees

Step 5: Go through the AILET form and submit it 

AILET Application Fees 

The application process will not be considered complete until the candidates pay the specified fees. They can check the category-wise application fee for AILET 2024 below:

Categories

AILET Application Fee

General

Rs.3,500

PwD

Rs.1,500

SC

Rs.1,500

ST

Rs.1,500

Below Poverty Line (BPL) applicants of the SC/ST category

Exempted from paying the application fee

