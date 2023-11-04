CLAT 2024 Registration Deadline Extended, Apply Until Nov 10

CLAT 2024: The Consortium of National Law Universities has extended the last date for the CLAT 2024 exams. According to the extended deadline, the last date for students to complete the CLAT 2024 registration is November 10, 2023. Candidates who have yet to apply for the UG and PG law entrance exams can visit the official website to submit their applications.

The last date for students to submit the applications was November 3, 2023, which has now been extended. Candidates can register for the CLAT 2024 UG, PG law entrance exams through the registration link provided on the homepage of the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates can also register for the CLAT 2024 exam through the direct link given below.

CLAT 2024 Registration - Click Here

Steps to Complete the CLAT 2024 Registration Process

The CLAT 2024 registration and application link is available on the official website. Candidates eligible to apply for the undergraduate and postgraduate entrance exams can follow the steps provided below to register.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CLAT 2024

Step 2: Click on the CLAT 2024 registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details and complete the registration

Step 4: Fill out the online application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

CLAT 2024 Application Fee

The CLAT 2024 application fee has to be submitted in online mode. Those belonging to the General, OBC, PwD, and NRI categories are required to submit an application fee of Rs. 4000 while the students from the ST, SC, and BPL categories are to submit an application fee of Rs. 3500.

