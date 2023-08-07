AILET 2024 Registrations Begin Today, Check Application Details Here

AILET 2024: The National Law University, Delhi will begin the registration process for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2024 today, August 7, 2023. Candidates interested in applying for admission to the five-year LLB, LLM, and Ph.D. programmes can visit the official website of AILET 2024 to submit their applications.

The AILET 2024 entrance exam will be conducted on December 10, 2023. According to the admission notification available, the AILET 2024 registration link will be available on the official website nationallawuniversity.in. Candidates applying are advised to first go through the eligibility criteria thoroughly before filling in the registration and application form.

AILET 2024 Registration Process

The AILET 2024 registration link will be available on the official website of National Law University Delhi. Students applying for the law entrance examination are required to first complete the registration through the link given online. Following the registrations students will be required to fill out the online application form and submit the application fee.

AILET 2023 Applications

The link to submit the AILET 2023 online application will be available after completing the registration process. Candidates when filling out the application form are required to enter the academic details and upload all necessary documents in the given sizes. The applications will not be considered complete without candidates uploading the necessary documents.

AILET 2023 Application Fee

The link to submit the AILET 2023 application fee will be provided after students fill out and submit the online application form. The application fee has to be submitted online through the payment link available online. Candidates can submit their applications via credit, debit, or net banking facilities.

AILET 2023 Exams

The AILET 2023 exams are scheduled for December 10, 2023. The exam will be conducted for a duration of 1.5 hours from 11 am to 12:30 pm. Candidates appearing for the exams need to carry with them a valid id proof and the AILET 2023 admit card which will be issued to the students online.

