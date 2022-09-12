AIMA MAT 2022 Registrations to close today at mat.aima.in, Get Direct Link Here

AIMA MAT CBT 2022: All India Management Association will be closing the AIMA MAT 2022 Registrations for the CBT Mode examinations today - September 12, 2022. Candidates appearing for the MAT 2022 Exams to be conducted on September 18, 2022 can visit the official website of AIMA MAT to complete the registration and application process.

The link for students to complete the AIMA MAT 2022 Registrations is available on the official website - mat.aima.in. Candidates can check here the steps to follow to complete the registration and application process.

To complete the MAT CBT 2022 Registrations students are required to visit the website and enter details in the registration link given. Candidates interested in applying for the MAT CBT 2022 exams must also upload all the necessary documents in the link given.

AIMA MAT 2022 Registration Link

Steps to complete the AIMA MAT 2022 Registrations

The AIMA MAT 2022 CBT Registration and application link is available on the official website. Candidates appearing for the exams can follow the steps provided below to check the MAT 2022 Registration and application process.

Step 1: Visit the MAT 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the MAT 2022 Registration link

Step 3: Enter the Details required in the link given

Step 4: Upload all necessary documents in the form given

Step 5: Submit the AIMA MAT 2022 application fee

Step 6: Click on the final submission link

The Admit Card for the AIMA MAT 2022 exams have been released on the website. Students can download the admit card by entering the e-mail ID and password in the link given.

