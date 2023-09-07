AKTU Carry Over Result 2023 Updates: Students union writes to UP CM regarding UPTU results date

AKTU Carry Over Result Date: APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) is yet to announce the result of carry over exam that was held in January 2023. Students who wrote the exams are awaiting the AKTU carry over results for nearly eight months now. Regarding this, the All India Students Union (AISU) wrote a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel, and Minister for Technical Education Ashish Patel, urging them to intervene and ask the university to announce the result.

student union has sought their intervention in order to promptly address this issue for the students who are affected. Earlier, in July, AISU president Digamber Dubey had written a letter addressing the university over the delay in BTech first and third-semester exam results. The BTech exams 2023 were held in March and the results were not declared even after four months.

How to Check AKTU Carry Over Result 2023?

The university conducts the carry-over examination for those candidates who can clear all the pending backs in any subjects. Students who appeared in the exams can check out their marks by following below steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website: aktu.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the results tab and click on one view display link

Step 3: Enter the roll number and submit

Step 4: AKTU carry-over results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

All India Students Union (AISU) Letter to UP CM and Governor and minister for technical education

AISU stated in the letter that, “Unfortunately, the results of these exams have not been declared yet, causing significant distress and inconvenience to the affected students. The students who appeared for these carryover exams have been eagerly awaiting their results, and the delay is causing anxiety and frustration among them.”

“Therefore, we earnestly request your intervention in resolving this matter promptly. We kindly request your immediate attention and action in ensuring that the pending results are declared at the earliest convenience,” it added.

