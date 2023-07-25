AKTU Odd Semester Result 2023 Out; Get One View Scorecard Link Here

AKTU Odd Semester Result 2023: Abdul Kalam Technical University, AKTU has released the odd semester results on the official website: aktu.ac.in. Students pursuing BTech, MTech, MCA, MBA, and other courses can check out their results in the one-view display on student result data by entering their login credentials: roll number and date of birth.

Apart from this, they can also check out their scores in PDF format for quick accessibility. AKTU Odd Semester Result 2023 was declared on July 25, 2023. The authorities have declared the result for all courses. Students who are not satisfied with their results may consider reassessment.

AKTU Odd Semester Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access the scorecard is given below:

AKTU One View Result 2023 Link Click Here

How to Check AKTU Odd Semester Result 2023?

Students who appeared in the odd semester exams can check out their marks by following below steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website: aktu.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the results tab and click on one view display link

Step 3: Enter the roll number and submit

Step 4: AKTU odd sem results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

AKTU Odd Sem Result: Can I Apply for Re-evaluation?

Yes, Students who are dissatisfied with their scores can apply for re-evaluation or scrutiny. In order to apply, they will have to download the re-evaluation form from the official website, fill it out, and submit it to the college authorities. Usually, students have to apply for re-checking within 15 days of the declaration of the result.

