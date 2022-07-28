AKTU Even Semester Admit Card Released at aktu.ac.in, Exams From 29 July

AKTU 2022 Admit Card: As per updates, Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Lucknow has informed that the admit cards for the second stage examination of the second-semester have been released. The AKTU admit card has been released for the students of the first year and fourth semester students of second year BTech/BPharm courses.

It has been made available for the regular and carry-over courses of the Abdul Kalam Technical University even semester of the session 2021-22. Students will be able to download their AKTU even semester admit card from the ERP login of the university.

AKTU 2022 Admit Card Official Notification

AKTU released an official notification stating, - "The examination of the academic session 2021-22 of the even semester for regular and carry over courses for the second and fourth semester of the first and second year respectively of courses BTech and BPharm will be held between July 29 to August 22 at different examination centres across the state. It is being informed that the admit card, verification card and list of students have been uploaded to the university's ERP login."

AKTU Revised Even Semester Exam Dates 2022

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, AKTU has revised the exam schedule for all regular and carry-over students studying in the even semesters in BTech, Bpharma, and other undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at the university. A branch-wise tentative schedule has also been revised by AKTU on its official website – aktu.ac.in.

According to the revised exam dates shared by the varsity, the even semester exams for the second semester of the first year and fourth semester of second year students will be held from 29th July in offline mode. The latest notice released by the AKTU reads, “The even semester examinations are proposed to be conducted from July 29 as per the decision taken by the competent level of the university because of the main examination being conducted on July 17 for the senior or lower class assistant, supply inspector and on July 24 for the revenue accountant.”

AKTU MTech Admission Counselling

Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Lucknow is holding the third round of counselling today for MTech admission for sessions 2022-23 at the Centre for Advanced Studies, Lucknow from 10 am onwards. The counselling round is for candidates who have applied online till 28th July 2022, at 10 am, against vacant seats. Both GATE and non-GATE candidates can apply.