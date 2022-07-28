KEAM Result 2022 Likely To Release Soon at cee.kerala.gov.in, Know When and Where To Check

KEAM Result 2022: The Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) will announce the results of Kerala Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy, and Medical (KEAM) exam 2022 soon. As per media reports, it is expected that KEAM result 2022 will be declared today on 28th July in online mode. However, the date and time of the KEAM result 2022 is yet to release.

Candidates can check their KEAM result on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. They will have to use their application number and password in the login window to check KEAM 2022 result. The Kerala Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy and Medical Exam was held on 4th July 2022 at different centres in Kerala and in Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai.

KEAM Result 2022 Date and Time

As of now, the KEAM result date has not been announced, however, on 22nd July, CEE released a notification and invited applications for admission to Architecture and medical courses. The official notification stated - "Fresh online applications are invited for admission to Architecture (B.Arch) and Medical & Medical Allied courses (including MBBS & BDS) in the State from candidates, who have not yet submitted applications to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations under KEAM 2022."

The application process concluded on 26th July 2022. With this, it can be expected that the KEAM result will be released once the final admission process is concluded. However, there is no official announcement on the KEAM Result date and time yet.

When and Where To Check KEAM Result 2022?

To check the KEAM 2022 result, students will have to visit the official wesite of CEE - cee.kerala.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the - KEAM Result 2022. A new page will appear on the screen. In the login window, enter the required credentials and submit the form. KEAM 2022 result date is not released yet but is expected to release shortly.



KEAM Rank List 2022

Along with the KEAM 2022 result, CEE will also release the cut off, rank list and other details. The rank list will be prepared by giving equal weightage to marks secured in KEAM entrance test and class 12th. Before preparing the KEAM 2022 rank list, the authorities will open the portal to submit class 12th marks. Further, all the qualified candidates have to participate in the counselling on the basis of the rank list.

KEAM 2021 Statistics



Overview Female Candidates Male Candidates Total Candidates Appeared for the Examination 35244 38733 73977 Qualified in the Examination 25920 25111 51031 Included in the Rank List 24143 23486 47629

