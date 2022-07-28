KEAM Result 2022 Likely To Release Soon at cee.kerala.gov.in, Know When and Where To Check
KEAM Result 2022: CEE Kerala is likely to announce the KEAM 2022 result today in online mode. Candidates will be able to check their KEAM 2022 scorecard on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. Check updates here
KEAM Result 2022: The Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) will announce the results of Kerala Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy, and Medical (KEAM) exam 2022 soon. As per media reports, it is expected that KEAM result 2022 will be declared today on 28th July in online mode. However, the date and time of the KEAM result 2022 is yet to release.
Candidates can check their KEAM result on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. They will have to use their application number and password in the login window to check KEAM 2022 result. The Kerala Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy and Medical Exam was held on 4th July 2022 at different centres in Kerala and in Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai.
As of now, the KEAM result date has not been announced, however, on 22nd July, CEE released a notification and invited applications for admission to Architecture and medical courses. The official notification stated - "Fresh online applications are invited for admission to Architecture (B.Arch) and Medical & Medical Allied courses (including MBBS & BDS) in the State from candidates, who have not yet submitted applications to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations under KEAM 2022."
The application process concluded on 26th July 2022. With this, it can be expected that the KEAM result will be released once the final admission process is concluded. However, there is no official announcement on the KEAM Result date and time yet.
When and Where To Check KEAM Result 2022?
To check the KEAM 2022 result, students will have to visit the official wesite of CEE - cee.kerala.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the - KEAM Result 2022. A new page will appear on the screen. In the login window, enter the required credentials and submit the form. KEAM 2022 result date is not released yet but is expected to release shortly.
KEAM Rank List 2022
Along with the KEAM 2022 result, CEE will also release the cut off, rank list and other details. The rank list will be prepared by giving equal weightage to marks secured in KEAM entrance test and class 12th. Before preparing the KEAM 2022 rank list, the authorities will open the portal to submit class 12th marks. Further, all the qualified candidates have to participate in the counselling on the basis of the rank list.
