Kerala HSCAP Plus One Trial Allotment Result 2022 (Today): Check Kerala +1 Admission Status at hscap.kerala.gov.in

Kerala HSCAP Plus One Trial Allotment Result 2022 (Today): HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment 2022 Results will be declared today - 28th July 2022. As per the latest update, the Directorate of General Education, DGE Kerala is all set to declare Kerala HSCAP Plus One Trial Allotment Results today for Class 11 students. All students who are registered and seeking admission to Kerala +1 Classes as part of the State’s Centralized class 11th admission policy, will be able to check their selection status for the same online. Kerala HSCAP +1 Admission Results 2022 will be published online and made available to the candidates via the portal - hscap.kerala.gov.in. Once declared, a direct link to check Kerala HSCAP Trial Allotment Result 2022 will also be placed below, using which students will be able to check their admission status:

Check Kerala HSCAP Plus One Trial Allotment Result 2022

Final Allotment List to be Released on 3rd August

The Kerala HSCAP +1 Trial Allotment Results 2022 being declared today will be done for only those candidates who are registered for the +1 Admission Process. Earlier, the DGE Kerala had extended the application date for Kerala HSCAP Plus One Admission 2022 until 25th July to accommodate CBSE and ICSE Board students. Therefore, only those students who have appeared for the Kerala HSCAP +1 Admission 2022 on or before the deadline will be considered for admission process.

Furthermore, the HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment Results being declared today are provisional in nature and will be released only for information of students. In case of any errors in then trail allotment, students will get a chance to get the same corrected before the final allotment results are declared. According to the schedule, Kerala HSCAP Plus One Final Allotment Result 2022 will be declared on 3rd August 2022.

