AKTU Odd Semester 2022-23 Final Exam Centres Released, Check Details Here

AKTU Odd Semester Exams 2022-23: As per the recent updates, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has released the final list of exam centres for AKTU odd semester exams 2022-23. Candidates will be able to check final AKTU exam centres for 1st phase of odd semester exam 2022-23 at aktu.ac.in. Earlier, the officials released the tentative exam centres allotted for students appearing in the AKTU odd semester exams.

Students were allowed to send requests to AKTU odd semester change exam centres, if needed, to email ID dcoe-a@aktu.ac.in by 5 PM on December 25, 2022. Based on that, the final AKTU odd semester exam centres have been released. On December 28, AKTU released the branch-wise, date, and subject-wise schedule for the odd semester exams on the official website.

AKTU Tweet

The University Tweeted - “In relation to the determination of revised and (final) final examination centers of the first phase examinations of regular and carry over subjects of odd semesters (undergraduate and postgraduate) of the academic session 2022-23.”

AKTU Odd Semster Exams 2022-23

As per the released schedule, the university will conduct phase 1 odd semester exams from January 4 to 25, 2023. AKTU odd semester exam will be conducted for regular and carry-over students of all students except those in first semesters and third semester of second year of BTech, BPharm, MCA, and MBA programmes. In a tweet, the institution stated that the revisions were made “in connection with the release of the revised and final examination programme of the first phase examinations of regular and carry over subjects of the odd semester of the university session 2022-23.”

AKTU Notice Regarding Fake Circular

The AKTU had previously issued a warning to students in November over a fake circular regarding the amended and final timetable for offline semester exams for regular and carry-over students of the 2022–2023 session. While responding to such fake notice, AKTU stated, that the concerned authorities should trust only the information published on the official website of AKTU - aktu.ac.in for any kind of information.

