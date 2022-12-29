AKTU Phase 1 Odd Semester Final Schedule Released, Check Details Here

AKTU Odd Semester Exam Schedule: Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University has announced the Final Schedule for the Odd Semester Phase 1 Examinations. The exams are being conducted for the Regular and Cary-Over students from all subjects except for the first and third-semester students of B.Tech, B.Pharm, MCA and MBA programmes.

According to the schedule, the AKTU Phase 1 Odd Semester exams will be conducted from January 4 to 25, 2023. Candidates appearing for the examination can check the subject-wise schedule for the Odd Semester Exams through the link available on the official website - aktu.ac.in.

The university has further informed the colleges to conduct the exams for the regular and carry-over students for all the subjects which have been shown as regular subjects and carry-over has not been mentioned in the exam schedule.

The university has also released a tentative exam centre list allotted to the students who will be taking the AKTU Odd Semester Exams.

The university had earlier released the tentative schedule for the Phase 1 Odd Semester Exams. According to the schedule given the AKTU Phase 1 Odd Semester exams will be conducted for the MBA, M.Tech, M.Pharma, MURP courses, 3rd and 5th Semester MCA, B.Voc, 5th and 7th Semester B.Tech, B.Pharma courses, 3rd, 5th and 7th Semester HMCT, BFA, BFAD, M.Tech (INT), and 3rd, 5th, 7th and 9th Semester MCA-DD, MCA (INT) and MAM programmes.

