AKTU Warns Against Fake Notice Circulating On Final Timetable for Odd Semester Exams

AKTU 2022: As per the recent updates, the APJ Abdul Kalam University (AKTU) has shared a clarification regarding the fake circular related to the final timetable for odd semester exams that are circulating on social media. The fake notice that has been doing rounds on Twitter states the tentative examination schedule for conducting offline examinations for regular and carry-over odd semesters for the session 2022-23.

The fake notice claims that the university has issued the branch-wise, combined date and shift-wise semester exam final schedule. While responding to such fake notice, AKTU stated, that the concerned authorities should trust only the information published on the official website of AKTU - aktu.ac.in for any kind of information.

AKTU Clarification on Twitter

APJ Abdul Kalam University stated in a Tweet that - "All the students are informed that this circular is completely untrue, please ignore it. For any information from the university, visit the official website of the university. Thank you." Check Tweet below -

AKTU Fake Notice

As per the fake circular of AKTU, it has been mentioned that - “Through the said letter, a tentative examination schedule was issued for conducting offline examinations for regular and carry over odd semesters for the session 2022-23. Regarding the above, the revised and final examination program by attaching branch-wise and combined date and shift-wise is being issued on the request of the students and institutions.” Therefore, you are requested to inform all the students studying in the institute, the fake notice further added.

AKTU Counselling Registration 2022

AKTU will begin registration for vacant seats left after counselling from December 1 for admissions 2022-23. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to register for vacant seats on the official website – aktu.ac.in. The last date to register for AKTU counselling registration for vacant seats is December 15, 2022.

The candidate will have to complete the process step-by-step by selecting the course while completing the desired information. AKTU has asked institutions to confirm that students who will register are from the institute-level management quota, or else they would be removed from the enrolment process.