Allahabad University Admission 2022: BA LLB Cut-off marks Announced, Check at allduniv.ac.in

Allahabad University will begin the counselling process for the BA LLB programmes from tomorrow - November 12, 2022. Those who have qualified the exams can check the cutoff list released on the official website and complete the admission process within the time period provided.

According to the schedule, the Registration and uploading of the Document will be from November 12 to 12, 2022, while the Counselling and Allotment will be released on November 13, 2022, and the fee submission will be from November 13 to 14, 2022.

Allahabad University BA LLB Counselling Registration Link will be made available on the official website - allduniv.ac.in. Students can also visit this page to get a direct link for the registrations here.

The university has commenced the counselling procedure for the Undergraduate BA programmes. Those who are eligible for the admissions based on the cutoff released can visit the website to complete the admission counselling procedure.

Allahabad University BA LLB cut-off 2022

Candidate category Cut-off marks All categories (UR) 603.17507 and above Scheduled caste (SC) 468.195154 and above Scheduled Tribe (ST) 354.076728 and above

Allahabad University will begin the counselling registrations for the admissions to BA LLB programme from tomorrow. Candidates who are eligible for the admissions need to register for the admissions through the link available on the official website. After the registration process, the admissions will be conducted where student need to report to the institution with all the required documents for the admission procedure.

Candidates are advised to keep their certificates and documents ready along with a scanned copy for the BA LLB Admission procedure. Students can keep visiting the official website for further details.

