Allahabad University Admission 2023: BA Counselling Schedule Released, Register by Sept 6

Allahabad University has released the counselling schedule for admission to the BA programme. Candidates eligible for admission based on the cutoff released can visit the official website of the university to apply for the admission. 

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 5, 2023 09:47 IST
Allahabad University BA Admission Schedule released
Allahabad UG Counselling 2023: The University of Allahabad has announced the counselling schedule for admission to BA programmes. Candidates who have applied for admission to the BA programmes can check the counselling and admission schedule here. 

As per the dates given on the website, candidates can register and complete the document uploading process today and tomorrow, ie. September 5 and 6, 2023. Candidates eligible for registrations based on the cutoff given can visit the ecounselling or UG counselling link provided on the website to complete the registrations.

The Allahabad University UG counselling registration link is available on the official website - ecounselling.in. Candidates can also register for the counselling process for admission to the BA programme through the link given below.

UG Counselling - Click Here

BA counselling schedule - Click Here

Allahabad University BA Admission Cutoff

Category

Cutoff

All categories

622.14 and above

Allahabad University BA Counselling Schedule

Particulars

Date

Candidate registration and document uploading

September 5 and 6, 2023

verification

September 5 and 6, 2023

Seat allotment and fee submission

September 6 to 7, 2023

Allahabad University BA Admission 2023 List of Documents Required

When reporting for admissions candidates are required to carry the following documents with them along with photocopies of the original. 

  • Class 10 and 12 marksheet and certificate
  • transfer/ Migration certificate
  • Undertaking of gap year
  • Caste certificate
  • EWS Certificate
  • Aadhar card
  • Anti-ragging undertaking
  • Undertaking of transfer/ migration certificate, EWS, non-creamy layer
  • ABC ID number

candidates must note that admissions to the BA programme will be conducted strictly based on merit and the availability of seats. Candidates are advised to keep visit the website for further updates on the admissions. 

