Allahabad University Admission 2023: BA Counselling Schedule Released, Register by Sept 6

Allahabad UG Counselling 2023: The University of Allahabad has announced the counselling schedule for admission to BA programmes. Candidates who have applied for admission to the BA programmes can check the counselling and admission schedule here.

As per the dates given on the website, candidates can register and complete the document uploading process today and tomorrow, ie. September 5 and 6, 2023. Candidates eligible for registrations based on the cutoff given can visit the ecounselling or UG counselling link provided on the website to complete the registrations.

The Allahabad University UG counselling registration link is available on the official website - ecounselling.in. Candidates can also register for the counselling process for admission to the BA programme through the link given below.

UG Counselling - Click Here

BA counselling schedule - Click Here

Allahabad University BA Admission Cutoff

Category Cutoff All categories 622.14 and above

Allahabad University BA Counselling Schedule

Particulars Date Candidate registration and document uploading September 5 and 6, 2023 verification September 5 and 6, 2023 Seat allotment and fee submission September 6 to 7, 2023

Allahabad University BA Admission 2023 List of Documents Required

When reporting for admissions candidates are required to carry the following documents with them along with photocopies of the original.

Class 10 and 12 marksheet and certificate

transfer/ Migration certificate

Undertaking of gap year

Caste certificate

EWS Certificate

Aadhar card

Anti-ragging undertaking

Undertaking of transfer/ migration certificate, EWS, non-creamy layer

ABC ID number

candidates must note that admissions to the BA programme will be conducted strictly based on merit and the availability of seats. Candidates are advised to keep visit the website for further updates on the admissions.

