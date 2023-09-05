Allahabad University Admission 2023: BA Counselling Schedule Released, Register by Sept 6

Allahabad UG Counselling 2023: The University of Allahabad has announced the counselling schedule for admission to BA programmes. Candidates who have applied for admission to the BA programmes can check the counselling and admission schedule here.
As per the dates given on the website, candidates can register and complete the document uploading process today and tomorrow, ie. September 5 and 6, 2023. Candidates eligible for registrations based on the cutoff given can visit the ecounselling or UG counselling link provided on the website to complete the registrations.
The Allahabad University UG counselling registration link is available on the official website - ecounselling.in. Candidates can also register for the counselling process for admission to the BA programme through the link given below.
UG Counselling - Click Here
BA counselling schedule - Click Here
Allahabad University BA Admission Cutoff
|
Category
|
Cutoff
|
All categories
|
622.14 and above
Allahabad University BA Counselling Schedule
|
Particulars
|
Date
|
Candidate registration and document uploading
|
September 5 and 6, 2023
|
verification
|
September 5 and 6, 2023
|
Seat allotment and fee submission
|
September 6 to 7, 2023
Allahabad University BA Admission 2023 List of Documents Required
When reporting for admissions candidates are required to carry the following documents with them along with photocopies of the original.
- Class 10 and 12 marksheet and certificate
- transfer/ Migration certificate
- Undertaking of gap year
- Caste certificate
- EWS Certificate
- Aadhar card
- Anti-ragging undertaking
- Undertaking of transfer/ migration certificate, EWS, non-creamy layer
- ABC ID number
candidates must note that admissions to the BA programme will be conducted strictly based on merit and the availability of seats. Candidates are advised to keep visit the website for further updates on the admissions.
