Allahabad University 2023 Cutoff List For B.Sc, BCom, BCA Programme Released, Get Minimum Marks Here

Allahabad University has released the cutoff list for the BSC, BCom, BCA programmes. Students who have applied for the counselling process can check the cutoff results here.

Updated: Sep 20, 2023 11:01 IST
Allahabad University UG Cutoff
Allahabad University Cutoff 2023: Allahabad University has released the cutoff for the B.Sc Maths, B.Com, BCA, BFA, B.Sc Bio, and 5-year integrated BBA and MBA programmes. Students who have applied for admission can check the cutoff and register for the allotment process through the counselling link available on the official website of the university. 

According to the schedule, candidates can complete the registration and document uploading process from September 20 to 21, 2023. The seat allotment will be released on September 21 and candidates allotted seats can complete the admission process by September 22. 

Allahabad University cutoff for UG courses is available on the official counselling website - allduniv.ac.in. Candidates who have applied for admissions can also check the cutoffs and other details here. 

Allahabad University Cutoff - Click Here

Allahabad University UG Admission 2023 Cutoff

Course Cutoff

BSc Maths

UR Cut-off 486 and above

OBC Cut-off 432 and above

EWS Cut-off 420 and above

BCA

UR Cut-off 428 and above

OBC Cut-off 345 and above

SC Cut-off 158 and above

All ST Candidates, EWS Cut-off 355 and above

All WU[EW & TW] Candidates

BCom

UR Cut-off 365 and above

OBC Cut-off 288 and above

SC Cut-off 179 and above

All ST Candidates

EWS Cut-off 308 and above

WU[EW & TW]/SP/PH/KASHMIRI MIGRANT Candidate List [509239, 562458, 508191, 516082, 501124, 540986, 554825, 517849, 556259, 528027, 508598, 526741, 506454, 535432] is Open.

BFA

UR Cut-off 402.09 and above

OBC Cut-off 350.02 and above

SC Cut-off 306.14 and above

All ST Candidates

EWS Cut-off 348.58 and above

BSc Bio

UR Cut-off 497 and above

OBC Cut-off 432 and above

EWS Cut-off 423 and above

5 Year Integrated BBA and MBA

UR Cut-off 443 and above

OBC Cut-off 373 and above

SC Cut-off 359 and above

ST Cut-off 160 and above

EWS Cut-off 436 and above

Allahabad University Registration - Click Here

Steps to Complete Allahabad University Registration Proces

With the release of the cutoff for admissions to the undergraduate programmes, candidates eligible for admissions can register for the allotment through the link given on the counselling website. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of Allahabad Counselling

Step 2: Click on the Allahabad University UG Counselling registration link

Step 3: Enter the AU Candidate Login ID and complete the registration process

Step 4: Login to complete the document upload process

Step 5: Submit the application fee 

