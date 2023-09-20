Allahabad University 2023 Cutoff List For B.Sc, BCom, BCA Programme Released, Get Minimum Marks Here

Allahabad University Cutoff 2023: Allahabad University has released the cutoff for the B.Sc Maths, B.Com, BCA, BFA, B.Sc Bio, and 5-year integrated BBA and MBA programmes. Students who have applied for admission can check the cutoff and register for the allotment process through the counselling link available on the official website of the university.

According to the schedule, candidates can complete the registration and document uploading process from September 20 to 21, 2023. The seat allotment will be released on September 21 and candidates allotted seats can complete the admission process by September 22.

Allahabad University cutoff for UG courses is available on the official counselling website - allduniv.ac.in. Candidates who have applied for admissions can also check the cutoffs and other details here.

Allahabad University UG Admission 2023 Cutoff

Course Cutoff BSc Maths UR Cut-off 486 and above OBC Cut-off 432 and above EWS Cut-off 420 and above BCA UR Cut-off 428 and above OBC Cut-off 345 and above SC Cut-off 158 and above All ST Candidates, EWS Cut-off 355 and above All WU[EW & TW] Candidates BCom UR Cut-off 365 and above OBC Cut-off 288 and above SC Cut-off 179 and above All ST Candidates EWS Cut-off 308 and above WU[EW & TW]/SP/PH/KASHMIRI MIGRANT Candidate List [509239, 562458, 508191, 516082, 501124, 540986, 554825, 517849, 556259, 528027, 508598, 526741, 506454, 535432] is Open. BFA UR Cut-off 402.09 and above OBC Cut-off 350.02 and above SC Cut-off 306.14 and above All ST Candidates EWS Cut-off 348.58 and above BSc Bio UR Cut-off 497 and above OBC Cut-off 432 and above EWS Cut-off 423 and above 5 Year Integrated BBA and MBA UR Cut-off 443 and above OBC Cut-off 373 and above SC Cut-off 359 and above ST Cut-off 160 and above EWS Cut-off 436 and above

Steps to Complete Allahabad University Registration Proces

With the release of the cutoff for admissions to the undergraduate programmes, candidates eligible for admissions can register for the allotment through the link given on the counselling website.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Allahabad Counselling

Step 2: Click on the Allahabad University UG Counselling registration link

Step 3: Enter the AU Candidate Login ID and complete the registration process

Step 4: Login to complete the document upload process

Step 5: Submit the application fee

