Allahabad University 2023 Cutoff List For B.Sc, BCom, BCA Programme Released, Get Minimum Marks Here

Allahabad University Cutoff 2023: Allahabad University has released the cutoff for the B.Sc Maths, B.Com, BCA, BFA, B.Sc Bio, and 5-year integrated BBA and MBA programmes. Students who have applied for admission can check the cutoff and register for the allotment process through the counselling link available on the official website of the university.
According to the schedule, candidates can complete the registration and document uploading process from September 20 to 21, 2023. The seat allotment will be released on September 21 and candidates allotted seats can complete the admission process by September 22.
Allahabad University cutoff for UG courses is available on the official counselling website - allduniv.ac.in. Candidates who have applied for admissions can also check the cutoffs and other details here.
Allahabad University UG Admission 2023 Cutoff
|Course
|Cutoff
|
BSc Maths
|
UR Cut-off 486 and above
OBC Cut-off 432 and above
EWS Cut-off 420 and above
|
BCA
|
UR Cut-off 428 and above
OBC Cut-off 345 and above
SC Cut-off 158 and above
All ST Candidates, EWS Cut-off 355 and above
All WU[EW & TW] Candidates
|
BCom
|
UR Cut-off 365 and above
OBC Cut-off 288 and above
SC Cut-off 179 and above
All ST Candidates
EWS Cut-off 308 and above
WU[EW & TW]/SP/PH/KASHMIRI MIGRANT Candidate List [509239, 562458, 508191, 516082, 501124, 540986, 554825, 517849, 556259, 528027, 508598, 526741, 506454, 535432] is Open.
|
BFA
|
UR Cut-off 402.09 and above
OBC Cut-off 350.02 and above
SC Cut-off 306.14 and above
All ST Candidates
EWS Cut-off 348.58 and above
|
BSc Bio
|
UR Cut-off 497 and above
OBC Cut-off 432 and above
EWS Cut-off 423 and above
|
5 Year Integrated BBA and MBA
|
UR Cut-off 443 and above
OBC Cut-off 373 and above
SC Cut-off 359 and above
ST Cut-off 160 and above
EWS Cut-off 436 and above
Steps to Complete Allahabad University Registration Proces
With the release of the cutoff for admissions to the undergraduate programmes, candidates eligible for admissions can register for the allotment through the link given on the counselling website.
Step 1: Visit the official website of Allahabad Counselling
Step 2: Click on the Allahabad University UG Counselling registration link
Step 3: Enter the AU Candidate Login ID and complete the registration process
Step 4: Login to complete the document upload process
Step 5: Submit the application fee
