Allahabad University PG Counselling 2022 Registration For Sanskrit, Economics, English Begins Today, Apply Soon at allduniv.ac.in

Allahabad University PG Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the University of Allahabad will release the registration form today for Sanskrit, Economics, Education, M.Ed., Philosophy, English and Political Science. Candidates will be able to register and verify their documents for Allahabad university PG counselling till 8th October 2022 (2 PM).

Candidates can register for the Allahabad university PG counselling process at the official website - allduniv.ac.in. The authorities recently released the second cut-off list of the above-mentioned courses. All the candidates meeting admission cutoff will be eligible to apply for Allahabad University PG counselling 2022.

Allahabad University PG Counselling 2022 Registration - Direct Link (Available Soon)

Allahabad University's Tweet

PGAT Councelling

First cut off MFA , MA Painting

Second cut off Economics, Sanskrit, Education, MEd, Philosophy, English, Pol Sc. pic.twitter.com/uPDcMmMfwI — University of Allahabad (@UoA_Official) October 5, 2022

What are the list of documents required for Allahabad University PG Counselling 2022?

As per reports, the university stated that “the physical verification of original documents will be done in the department at the time of enrollment. In case of any discrepancy/ fraud/falsehood admission will be cancelled. Those already completed their PG in any discipline will be admitted only after approval of the competent authority.” Candidates can check below the list of documents required during the Allahabad University PG Counselling 2022 -

Class 10th and 12th marksheet and certificates

Graduation marksheet and certificates

Migration certificate for other universities and Ewing Christian college students

One photo-identity card

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Economically weaker section certificate (if applicable)

If gap-year, the download undertaking

Anti-ragging form from the admission website

How To Register for Allahabad University PG Counselling 2022?

To register and complete the application counselling form of Allahabad University, candidates will have to visit the official website - allduniv.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the PGAT. Now, register by entering the asked details. Further, login and fill up the complete Allahabad University PG counselling application form. They also need to upload the prescribed documents. Pay the application fees and submit the form.

Allahabad University PG Second Cut Off 2022 MA English

Category Second cut off All Categories (UR) 165 and above Scheduled Caste (SC) 107 and above Scheduled Tribe (ST) Candidates who appeared in the Entrance Test 2022

Allahabad University PG Second Cut Off 2022 for MA Sanskrit

Category Second cut off All Categories 150 and above Scheduled Tribe (ST) Candidates who appeared in the Entrance Test 2022

Allahabad University PG Second Cut Off 2022 for MA Economics

Category Second cut off Other Backward Class (OBC) 114 and above

