DU SOL Admission 2022: Registration For Newly Launched Courses Begins at sol.du.ac.in

DU SOL Admission 2022: As per the recent updates, the School of Open Learning (SOL), University of Delhi, has begun the registration process for newly launched undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Eligible candidates can fill and submit DU SOL admission 2022 application form at sol.du.ac.in or col.du.ac.in. The last date for DU SOL admission 2022 registration is 31st October.

Candidates will be shortlisted for admission based on their marks in class 12th and not through CUET scores. As per media reports, DU has introduced these new courses after 28 years. The DU SOL six new courses have been launched in a press conference on 3rd October.

How To Apply for DU SOL Courses?

As per updates, there is no seat limit in any UG course offered by the School of Open Learning (DU SOL). Candidates from all over India will be eligible for admission. To fill up the DU SOL admission 2022 form,

candidates will have to visit the official website. They will have to click on new courses, on the homepage. Now, select - undergraduate or post graduate admission. Register by entering the basic details and then log in by the credentials generated.

The DU SOL application form will appear on the screen. Further, fill in all the details like - name, parent's name, roll number, address, educational details etc, attach all the specified documents and then submit the form. Also, candidates must save and take a printout of the online DU SOL form.

What Are the New Launched DU SOL Courses?

Some of the new launched courses are - Master of Business Administration, Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis), Bachelor of Management Studies, Bachelor of Arts-Economics (Hons), Bachelor of Library and Information Sciences, and Masters of Library and Information Sciences. The courses have approvals from the Distance Education Bureau and All India Council for Technical Education.

Also, the application window is open for - BA (Programme), BA (Hons) English, BA (Hons) Political Science, BCom (Hons), BCom, BA (Hons) Economics, BBA (Financial Investment Analysis), Bachelor in Management Studies (BMS), Bachelor of Library and Information Sciences (BLISc), Master of Library and Information Sciences (MLISc).

