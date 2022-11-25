Amazon Academy to shut down in India, Get Details Here

Amazon Academy Shut Down: According to the latest reports, Amazon.com has stated that it will be shutting down its online learning platform Amazon Academy for High School students in India. The platform is being shut down less than two years of its launch without a reason being stated.

The Amazon Academy Platform was launched last year amidst a boom in the virtual learning field during the COVID-19 pandemic. The platform offered to coach for competitive exams such as Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and NEET entrance exams.

According to reports, based on an assessment, the e-commerce portal stated that it took the decision to discontinue Amazon Academy in phases to take care of the current customers. The shutting down of the platform has come at a time when many edtech platforms have come under pressure with schools and offline coaching centres reopening across the country post the COVID-19 lockdown.

Amazon has however pointed out that the candidates who have enrolled will have access to full course materials online for an extended period of a year until October 2024. The company at the launch of the app has stated that the online preparation will equip students with in-depth knowledge and practice routines required for the entrance exams through curated study materials, live lectures, and assessments in subjects like Maths, Chemistry and Physics.

Amazon collaborated with Sri Chaitanya to introduce a full syllabus course for JEE and NEET exams. Amazon Academy provided candidates with study materials for the JEE and NEET Exams, mock tests for students to prepare for the exams, along with practice questions. Students who were taking the exams.

