Ambedkar University PG Admission 2023: Helpline Numbers Issued by AISA for Candidates

AUD PG Admission 2023: AISA, the student’s association at Ambedkar University, Delhi has issued the helpline numbers for the candidates who are seeking admission into PG courses offered by the university through CUET PG for the academic year 2023. Check details here

Updated: Jul 25, 2023 13:06 IST
AUD PG Admission 2023: The All India Student's Association (AISA) at the Ambedkar University, Delhi, AUD has issued the helpline numbers for the candidates who are seeking admission into various postgraduate programmes offered by the university through CUET PG for the academic year 2023. 

As per the recent updates, the admission process at Ambedkar University is underway after the announcement of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG results 2023. In order to help the candidates with the admission procedure, the All India Student's Association (AISA) has issued helpline numbers. 

AISA Helpline Numbers for Candidates 

Candidates can check the helpline numbers mentioned below:

Contact person name 

Helpline numbers

Shreya 

9315042079

Akshay

8888401961

Nandini 

7037584262

Aameen

9873602840

Lopa

9957114368

Pritam

8051544895

Kallol

7035890298

Yeshu

8920374512

Kalki 

9691035351

CUET PG 2023 Result 

The National Testing Agency declared the results for CUET PG on July 20, 2023, in online mode. As per the released data, a total of 8,76,908 students appeared for the CUET PG exams.  This year, 4,59,083 students (unique) registered for the CUET postgraduate exam, out of which 2,09,740 were male students, 2,49,332 were female students and 11 transgender students. 

