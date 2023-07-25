Ambedkar University PG Admission 2023: Helpline Numbers Issued by AISA for Candidates

AUD PG Admission 2023: The All India Student's Association (AISA) at the Ambedkar University, Delhi, AUD has issued the helpline numbers for the candidates who are seeking admission into various postgraduate programmes offered by the university through CUET PG for the academic year 2023.

As per the recent updates, the admission process at Ambedkar University is underway after the announcement of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG results 2023. In order to help the candidates with the admission procedure, the All India Student's Association (AISA) has issued helpline numbers.

AISA Helpline Numbers for Candidates

Candidates can check the helpline numbers mentioned below:

Contact person name Helpline numbers Shreya 9315042079 Akshay 8888401961 Nandini 7037584262 Aameen 9873602840 Lopa 9957114368 Pritam 8051544895 Kallol 7035890298 Yeshu 8920374512 Kalki 9691035351

Check the Tweet below:

AISA .@aisa_aud has initiated a help desk to provide assistance for PG admissions. Candidates can contact the provided contacts to receive regular updates. The forms for PG admission will be released shortly.#CUETPG2023 pic.twitter.com/rKa9qG0bFr

— Shreya kapoor (@ShreyaAISA) July 24, 2023

CUET PG 2023 Result

The National Testing Agency declared the results for CUET PG on July 20, 2023, in online mode. As per the released data, a total of 8,76,908 students appeared for the CUET PG exams. This year, 4,59,083 students (unique) registered for the CUET postgraduate exam, out of which 2,09,740 were male students, 2,49,332 were female students and 11 transgender students.

