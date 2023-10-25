AMU PhD Admission Test 2023 Dates Released; Check Faculty-wise Schedule Here

AMU PhD Admission Test 2023: Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has released the Ph.D. Admission Test 2023 schedule. Candidates who are going to appear in the upcoming exams can check out the complete schedule on the official website: amu.ac.in. It must be noted that the test will only be held for Indian nationals.

Candidates will be granted admission to science, arts, medicine, management studies and research, life sciences, commerce, engineering and, technology, international studies, theology, agricultural sciences, law, and social sciences.

AMU PhD Admission Test 2023 will be conducted between November 15 and 22, 2023. The admit card download link will be activated on the official website a week before the commencement of exams.

AMU PhD Admission Test 2023 Schedule- Click Here (PDF File)

AMU PhD Admission Test 2023 Schedule

Candidates can check out the schedule for a few departments below:

Faculty of Commerce-November 15

Section A timing Department / Discipline Section B timing 9.30 AM to 10.30 AM Commerce 11.30 AM to 12.30 PM

Faculty of Engineering and Technology - November 16

Section A timing Department / Discipline Section B timing 9.30 AM to 10.30 AM Applied ChemistryApplied MathematicsApplied PhysicsArchitectureBio Medical Signal ProcessingCivil EngineeringComputer EngineeringElectrical EngineeringMechanical EngineeringPetroleum Processing and petrochemical Engineering 11.30 AM to 12.30 PM Electronics Engg.Chemical Engg.Nanotechnology 2 PM to 3 PM

Faculty of Science - November 18

Section A timing Department / Discipline Section B timing 9.30 AM to 10.30 AM ChemistryComputer ScienceGeographyMathematicsOperations ResearchPhysicsStatistics 11.30 PM to 12.30 PM GeologyIndustrial Chemistry 2 PM to 3 PM Remote Sensing and GISApplications 4 PM to 5 PM

