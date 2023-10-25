  1. Home
AMU PhD Admission Test 2023 Dates Released; Check Faculty-wise Schedule Here

AMU PhD Admission Test 2023 schedule is out now. Candidates who are going to appear in the upcoming exams can check out the complete schedule on the official website: amu.ac.in.

Updated: Oct 25, 2023 19:05 IST
AMU PhD Admission Test 2023: Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has released the Ph.D. Admission Test 2023 schedule. Candidates who are going to appear in the upcoming exams can check out the complete schedule on the official website: amu.ac.in. It must be noted that the test will only be held for Indian nationals.

Candidates will be granted admission to science, arts, medicine, management studies and research, life sciences, commerce, engineering and, technology, international studies, theology, agricultural sciences, law, and social sciences. 

AMU PhD Admission Test 2023 will be conducted between November 15 and 22, 2023. The admit card download link will be activated on the official website a week before the commencement of exams. 

AMU PhD Admission Test 2023 Schedule- Click Here (PDF File)

AMU PhD Admission Test 2023 Schedule

Candidates can check out the schedule for a few departments below:

Faculty of Commerce-November 15

Section A timing

Department / Discipline

Section B timing

9.30 AM to 10.30 AM

Commerce

11.30 AM to 12.30 PM

Faculty of Engineering and Technology - November 16

Section A timing

Department / Discipline

Section B timing

9.30 AM to 10.30 AM

Applied ChemistryApplied MathematicsApplied PhysicsArchitectureBio Medical Signal ProcessingCivil EngineeringComputer EngineeringElectrical EngineeringMechanical EngineeringPetroleum Processing and petrochemical Engineering

11.30 AM to 12.30 PM
 

Electronics Engg.Chemical Engg.Nanotechnology

2 PM to 3 PM

Faculty of Science - November 18

Section A timing

Department / Discipline

Section B timing

9.30 AM to 10.30 AM

ChemistryComputer ScienceGeographyMathematicsOperations ResearchPhysicsStatistics

11.30 PM to 12.30 PM
 

GeologyIndustrial Chemistry

2 PM to 3 PM
 

Remote Sensing and GISApplications

4 PM to 5 PM

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
