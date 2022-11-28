AMU Placements: Jobs offered in Top IT Companies

AMU Placements: Aligarh Muslim University offered placements to Computer and Engineering students in various renowned IT companies like Cognizant, LTI Spark, and KiwiTech. The students have been selected to work for various job roles and they got selected after diligent aptitude tests and technical interviews.

As per the media reports, 48 students have been hired in an on-campus recruit drive conducted by the Training and Placement Office of the Department of Computer Science and the General Training and Placement Office.

Highlights of IT Companies Placement Drive

Saad Hameed, General Training and Placement Officer complimented and urged the hired students to work hard and represent AMU as brand ambassadors.

The event aimed to provide job opportunities and successfully placed the students in reputed MNCs who were pursuing different courses at AMU. The Chairman of the Department of Computer Science, Professor Aasim Zafar stated that a total number of 48 students were selected to work in leading multinational companies.

IT placement drive was initiated to equip the students with relevant professional skills and make them market-ready graduates. It has been communicated that 80 AMU students got placed in the recruitment fair, SAIRAAB. The companies which participated in the recruitment fair of AMU included Stepping Cloud, Marque Impex, TeleCRM, Suo Jobs, Believe Pte. Ltd, UHM Vacations, Mindtel Global Pvt Ltd, Bansal Classes, Antal, Feedpro and others.

The main objective of the event was to provide placements to passed-out, final-year UG students as well as PG students belonging to various courses at AMU. More than 1,000 students registered for the AMU placement and around 20 companies took part in the recruitment fair conducted by AMU.

AMU UG First Merit List

The candidates who were allotted seats in the AMU first merit list will have to accept the admission till November 29, 2022. The last date to pay the admission fee is November 30, 2022. For more details on UG admission, eligible candidates are required to visit the official webpage.